New York Gov. Kathy Hochul apologized for recent remarks in which she said Israel “has a right to defend itself,” while making what she later called an “inappropriate analogy” about Canada invading Buffalo, New York.
“Call out Hamas for what it is, and it is a terrorist organization that must be stopped. No one, no country should live with that threat, that specter over them,” Hochul said Thursday during a speech at the United Jewish Appeal-Federatio
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Hochul apologizes after saying Israel ‘has right to defend itself’ with ‘inappropriate’ Canada analogy - February 18, 2024
- Rep. Mike Turner says Biden admin was ‘sleepwalking’ on Russian nuclear threat before his surprise disclosure - February 18, 2024
- Squad member Tlaib urges Michigan residents to vote ‘uncommitted’ in Democratic primary, snubbing Biden - February 18, 2024