The state of New York will have 13 landmarks lit in celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility Sunday, joining the White House in observation of the day.
One World Trade Center, the Empire State Plaza and Niagara Falls are just a few of the locations that “will be lit light pink, white and light blue,” a press release from the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul states.
“I am proud of the strength transgender New Yorkers display every day and want to make one thing
