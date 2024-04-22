Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul refused to send in the National Guard on Monday to quell anti-Israel protests at Columbia University – despite mounting pressure from lawmakers and experts saying she has the legal justification, if not the obligation, to do so.

The NYPD also has yet to take action on campus as tensions continued to rise on the eve of the Jewish Passover holiday, despite in-person classes being canceled Monday due to concerns about Jewish students’ safety.

[Read Full story at source]