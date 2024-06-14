Some residents in New York City believe New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will face an uphill battle — one that’s essentially of her own making — after she suggested she’s willing to start “discussions” about a partial mask ban for Big Apple subways and protests amid the spread of antisemitism.

Highlighting an event that took place on a subway earlier this week in New York City, where a group of people “donning masks took over a subway car, scaring riders and cha

[Read Full story at source]