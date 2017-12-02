Höegh LNG : Closing of the transfer of the remaining 49% interest in Höegh Grace to Höegh LNG Partners LP

Hamilton, Bermuda, 2 December 2017 – Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. today announced that on 1 December 2017 the closing of the transfer of the remaining 49% ownership interest in Höegh LNG Colombia Holding Ltd., the sole owner of the entities that own and operate Höegh Grace, to Höegh LNG Partners LP.

Please refer to the stock exchange notice of 16 November 2017 for the original announcement of the transaction.

* * *

About Höegh LNG:

Höegh LNG provides floating energy solutions and operates world-wide with a leading position as owner and operator of floating LNG import terminals; floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and is one of the most experienced operators of LNG Carriers (LNGCs). Höegh LNG’s vision is to be the industry leader of floating LNG solutions and the strategy is to continue to focus its growth plans in the FSRU market, with the objective of securing long-term contracts with strong counterparties at attractive returns. Höegh LNG is a Bermuda based company with established presence in Norway, Singapore, the UK, USA, South Korea, Indonesia, Lithuania, Egypt, Colombia, China and Turkey. The company employs approximately 115 office staff and 500 seafarers.

Contacts:

Sveinung J. S. Støhle, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telephone +47 975 57 402

Steffen Føreid, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone +47 975 57 406

Erik Folkeson, Head of IR, Telephone +47 414 21 769

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act or the Continuing Obligations of Oslo Børs.