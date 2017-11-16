Breaking News
Home / Top News / Höegh LNG : Interim results for the quarter ended 30 September 2017

Höegh LNG : Interim results for the quarter ended 30 September 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

Hamilton, Bermuda, 16 November 2017 – Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (“Höegh LNG”) today reports its financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2017.

Highlights:

  • EBITDA of USD 31.6 million, or USD 40.6 million adjusted for non-recurring items
  • Profit after tax of USD 1.1 million, or USD 10.8 million adjusted for non-recurring items
  • Dividend of USD 0.125 per share paid in the third quarter of 2017

Subsequent events

  • Dividend of USD 0.125 per share declared in the fourth quarter of 2017
  • Höegh LNG Partners raised USD 115 million in perpetual preferred equity
  • Financial close for up to USD 230 million in debt financing for FSRU #8
  • Agreement to sell remaining 49% interest in Höegh Grace to Höegh LNG Partners
  • Repayment of the 2012/2017 HLNG01 bond

The President and CEO of Höegh LNG Sveinung J.S. Støhle comments:

“Disregarding non-recurring items, we are pleased that the underlying results for the quarter are record high with EBITDA of around USD 41 million and a net profit of around USD 11 million.  While Höegh LNG so far in 2017 has experienced delays regarding FSRU contracts with future start-up dates, the activity in the FSRU and LNGC markets is high, as confirmed from our novel FSRU/LNGC contract with Gas Natural Fenosa. We remain confident that we will secure additional long term contracts to supplement our current backlog and fleet employment. We are further pleased to see that the strong financial platform of Höegh LNG is facilitating further diversification of debt and equity funding sources supporting the growth of the company.”

* * *

About Höegh LNG:

Höegh LNG provides floating energy solutions and operates world-wide with a leading position as owner and operator of floating LNG import terminals; floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and is one of the most experienced operators of LNG Carriers (LNGCs). Höegh LNG’s vision is to be the industry leader of floating LNG solutions and the strategy is to continue to focus its growth plans in the FSRU market, with the objective of securing long-term contracts with strong counterparties at attractive returns. Höegh LNG is a Bermuda based company with established presence in Norway, Singapore, the UK, USA, South Korea, Indonesia, Lithuania, Egypt, Colombia, China and Turkey. The company employs approximately 115 office staff and 500 seafarers.

Contacts:

Sveinung J. S. Støhle, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telephone +47 975 57 402
Steffen Føreid, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone +47 975 57 406
Erik Folkeson, Head of IR, Telephone +47 414 21 769

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act or the Continuing Obligations of Oslo Børs

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1d9ef8e-b817-443a-8668-6860e8cc3ac7

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e2984ef-ffa2-46ad-b648-bd164201024c

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.