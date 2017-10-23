Höegh LNG : Mandatory notification of trade

Hamilton, Bermuda, 23 October 2017 – Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (“Höegh LNG”, ticker “HLNG”) advises that primary insider, Sveinung J. S. Støhle, President & CEO of Höegh LNG, purchased 12,000 common shares in Höegh LNG today 23 October 2017 at 16:25 hours at a price of NOK 68 per common share.

Following the transaction, Støhle holds 134,738 common shares and 423,000 options in Höegh LNG. In addition, Støhle owns 6,007 common units and 20,996 phantom units in Höegh LNG Partners LP (“HMLP”) and has ownership interests in Höegh LNG through Methane Ventures Ltd.

* * *

About Höegh LNG:

Höegh LNG provides floating energy solutions and operates world-wide with a leading position as owner and operator of floating LNG import terminals; floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and is one of the most experienced operators of LNG Carriers (LNGCs). Höegh LNG’s vision is to be the industry leader of floating LNG solutions and the strategy is to continue to focus its growth plans in the FSRU market, with the objective of securing long-term contracts with strong counterparties at attractive returns. Höegh LNG is a Bermuda based company with established presence in Norway, Singapore, the UK, USA, South Korea, Indonesia, Lithuania, Egypt, Colombia and Turkey. The company employs approximately 115 office staff and 500 seafarers.

Contacts:

Sveinung J. S. Støhle, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telephone +47 975 57 402

Steffen Føreid, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone +47 975 57 406

Erik Folkeson, Head of IR, Telephone +47 414 21 769

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act or the Continuing Obligations of Oslo Børs