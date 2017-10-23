Breaking News
Home / Top News / Höegh LNG : Mandatory notification of trade

Höegh LNG : Mandatory notification of trade

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 17 mins ago

Hamilton, Bermuda, 23 October 2017 – Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (“Höegh LNG”, ticker “HLNG”) advises that primary insider, Sveinung J. S. Støhle, President & CEO of Höegh LNG, purchased 12,000 common shares in Höegh LNG today 23 October 2017 at 16:25 hours at a price of NOK 68 per common share.

Following the transaction, Støhle holds 134,738 common shares and 423,000 options in Höegh LNG. In addition, Støhle owns 6,007 common units and 20,996 phantom units in Höegh LNG Partners LP (“HMLP”) and has ownership interests in Höegh LNG through Methane Ventures Ltd.

* * *

About Höegh LNG:

Höegh LNG provides floating energy solutions and operates world-wide with a leading position as owner and operator of floating LNG import terminals; floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), and is one of the most experienced operators of LNG Carriers (LNGCs). Höegh LNG’s vision is to be the industry leader of floating LNG solutions and the strategy is to continue to focus its growth plans in the FSRU market, with the objective of securing long-term contracts with strong counterparties at attractive returns. Höegh LNG is a Bermuda based company with established presence in Norway, Singapore, the UK, USA, South Korea, Indonesia, Lithuania, Egypt, Colombia and Turkey. The company employs approximately 115 office staff and 500 seafarers.

Contacts:

Sveinung J. S. Støhle, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telephone +47 975 57 402
Steffen Føreid, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone +47 975 57 406
Erik Folkeson, Head of IR, Telephone +47 414 21 769

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act or the Continuing Obligations of Oslo Børs

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.