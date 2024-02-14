$HOLA is growing into the largest seller of crypto marketing services in the industry.

Albany, NY, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hola is a one-stop marketing agency that provides full package marketing deals, or a la carte for projects regardless of where a project is on their roadmap.

With over 50 years in marketing, and over 10 years marketing in the crypto space, we pride ourselves in only delivering products and services to our clients that will actually have a positive effect on their project.

We are not a project that promises utility x months from now. Our utility was LIVE at launch, with hundreds of thousands of dollars being paid out to our holders from sales revenue. We are constantly vetting new plugs and sources for all kinds of marketing in the crypto space, and we have proven to deliver only the best to our clients.

With our relaunch on February 5th, 2024, we added an incredible deflationary aspect to our native token, $HOLA. 50% of our revenue from marketing services sold goes to buying back on the $HOLA chart…forever.

About $HOLA token

The new $HOLA token has taxes to contribute to the sustainability of its marketing. These taxes provide funds to further develop our products, services, and POS UI. Additionally, 50% of revenue from marketing services sold goes towards nonstop buybacks of the token indefinitely!

Tokenomics

The transaction taxes of the $HOLA Token include:

5% BUY/ 5% SELL

1% – Revenue Share NFT Holders

2.5% – Marketing

1.5% – development

$HOLA Referral Program

10% referral commissions are given to anyone who refers a potential client to us.



This referral program is a 1st of its kind, making it so that you not only receive commissions the first time the developer buys from us, but also earn 10% commissions on anything they buy from us, forever!

Join the Telegram or visit our website for more details.



Telegram: https://t.me/Hola_token_Official

Website: https://www.holatoken.io/

Twitter X: https://twitter.com/HolaToken

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

CONTACT: Justin S Navarro listing(at)holatoken.io