Holberton School to open 8 new schools in Mexico, in partnership with Universidad Anáhuac Mayab

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holberton School , a project-based college alternative educating the next generation of software engineers today announced its partnership with Universidad Anáhuac Mayab to open 8 new Holberton School campuses in Mexico, in order to provide the best opportunities and contribute to the economic development of the region.

“Mexico has an incredible pool of talent, and we are thrilled to bring the Holberton School education to the many,” says Homero Sánchez, General Manager at Holberton School Mexico. ”Thanks to this partnership, Anahuac University will be able to increase their impact and train the next generation of software engineers, at scale, in Mexico.”

After Mérida, the next Holberton School campus is scheduled to open in January 2022 in Aguascalientes, followed by 6 additional campuses in 2022 and 2023.

Until all the campuses are up and running, and in order to open the Holberton School’s education to as many students as possible, students from all over Mexico will be able to study online through Anáhuac Online.

In addition, Anáhuac University will offer scholarships to students of the first cohort.

According to PwC, Mexico’s working-age population is expected to grow by almost 10 million in the next decade, considerably boosting the supply of available talent. But at the same time the country lags far behind advanced economies in terms of overall talent quality. Thanks to this partnership, Anáhuac aims to not only allow many more students to access in-demand and well paying jobs, but also, contribute to the economic development of the region by increasing the overall talent quality of Mexico.

About Anáhuac University

With more than 50 years of history, Anahuac University is currently recognized as one of the 3 best universities in Mexico, according to the QS World University Rankings 2020 and is part of the 500 best universities in the world. Today, Anahuac has more than 60 undergraduate options and 200 postgraduate programs, distributed in eight campuses around the country and five in the rest of the world. More than 90 thousand alumni attest to the mission of the Universidad Anáhuac: Contribute to the comprehensive training of positive action leaders and promote the development of the person and the society. The Anahuac educational model allows the integral development of the person by embracing the professional, intellectual, human, social and spiritual dimensions.

About Holberton School

A world-class education should be available to everyone – regardless of background, gender, or ethnicity. That’s why Holberton’s college alternative program is offering students multiple ways to finance their tuition. Graduates have gone to work as software engineers at top employers, including Apple, MercadoLibre, Pinterest, Google, Rappi, and LinkedIn. Holberton School trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory by utilizing project-based and peer learning. Co-founded in Silicon Valley by Julien Barbier, Holberton School has campuses all over the world. Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.