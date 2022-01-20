Breaking News
Holberton School to open a new campus in Johannesburg, South Africa

Holberton School, the project-based coding school, announces today that it will open a new campus in Johannesburg, South Africa. Holberton School now has 32 campuses around the world.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holberton School, a project-based college alternative educating the next generation of software engineers, announced that it will open a new campus in Johannesburg, South Africa.

By bringing Silicon Valley Caliber Software Engineering Education to South Africa, Holberton aims to pursue its mission to help fill the IT Talents Gap in Africa and train 500,000 new African students in computer science and software engineering by 2030.

“South Africa is an important step for the development of Holberton School in Africa. 100% of the first graduates from Holberton School Tunisia -which was the first campus to open in Africa- have found a job, both from local and foreign companies. We are very excited to expand our disruptive educational model to new countries and help fill the talent gap that prevents companies from hiring great software engineers and building their next products,” says Julien Barbier, CEO of Holberton.

After their recent implementation in Albania, Guatemala, and Australia, and their expansion in Mexico and France, the school delivers a fast and high-quality computer science and software engineering program for those who wish to learn or improve their software engineering skills all over the world.

The new school, which is the third Holberton School in Africa, will be located in Johannesburg and will open its doors to South African students on January 24, 2022. The school aims to enroll around 30 students for the forthcoming cohort who will follow a 12-month program. The school aims to train highly qualified software engineers to meet the growing demand for IT jobs in the country.

Holberton School South Africa has also partnered with Singular System. The company will offer full scholarships to the first 20 Holberton School South Africa students as part of this partnership.

About Holberton School

A world-class education should be available to everyone, regardless of background, gender, or ethnicity. That’s why Holberton’s college alternative program is offering students multiple ways to upgrade their knowledge, giving them the tools to pursue their dreams. Graduates have gone on to work as software engineers at top employers, including Apple, MercadoLibre, Pinterest, Google, Rappi, and LinkedIn. Holberton School trains software engineers in both practical knowledge and theory by utilizing project-based and peer learning.

Go to www.holbertonschool.com to learn more.

