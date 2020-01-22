Holiday Inn Charlotte University Appoints New Catering and Event Sales Manager

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Holiday Inn Charlotte University, an upscale and modern hotel ideal for business and leisure travelers, is excited to announce the appointment of Courtney Williams to Catering and Event Sales Manager, effective immediately. Courtney brings with her a wealth of knowledge about and a strong passion for the hospitality industry.

Boasting excellent accommodations and a dedicated approach to their guests, the Holiday Inn Charlotte University is one of the top-rated hotels in Charlotte, North Carolina. The property is confident Courtney will elevate the already celebrated hotel and commit to the hotel’s innovative approach towards amenities, products and services. Courtney looks forward to working with the hotel’s esteemed clients stating, “Building and maintaining relationships is my favorite part of this industry as you never know who you will impact from a day-to-day basis.”

Courtney’s professional career began at Western Carolina University where she received a degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management with a minor in Psychology. She joined the hotel industry in 2016 and quickly realized she had found her niche. Years of experience in hotel sales and marketing have prepared Courtney for her new role as Catering and Event Sales Manager. When she’s not hard at work at the Holiday Inn she loves to spend time with her four-year-old son Adrian who in Courtney’s words, “keeps me on my toes and motivates me in every decision I make.”

“I am very excited for my new journey as the new Catering and Event Sales Manager at Holiday Inn Charlotte University”, said Courtney. “I will forever be grateful for GF Hotels & Resorts for giving me the opportunity to shine”.

The hotel is thrilled to welcome Courtney to her new role as Catering and Event Sales Manager in its dynamic and hardworking team. For more information please visit http://www.HICharlotteU.com/ or call 704-547-0999.

About the Holiday Inn Charlotte University

The Holiday Inn Charlotte University is just minutes from top corporate businesses including IBM Research Park, TIAA-CREF and Wells Fargo. Stay at the Holiday Inn Charlotte University when you visit UNC Charlotte, experience a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway or shop at IKEA and the Concord Mills Mall. Just across the street from the hotel is the Shoppes at University Place, which offers a great place to eat, shop, walk and even paddle boat. Overnight packages are available to enhance your stay, visit www.HICharlotteU.com to see our current specials and promotions.

The Holiday Inn Charlotte University is north of Center City and right off Interstate 85, making it convenient to the multitude of businesses and exciting attractions in the University area of Charlotte. The Hotel is ideal for both corporate and leisure travelers.

Whether guests are planning a family vacation, a wedding in Charlotte or a business trip, the Holiday Inn Charlotte University is the perfect venue. The new renovations ensure a pleasant and rewarding stay. Call the Sales Team to schedule a tour and start planning your next event.

ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS

GF Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With more than 70 hospitality assets under management, including the Holiday Inn Charlotte University, other hotels, resorts, conference centers, catering facilities and golf courses in 22 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. The Company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Hotels & Resorts call 215-972-2222 or visit www.GFHotels.com .

Contact: Sean Baba

Tel: 704-547-0999

Email: [email protected]