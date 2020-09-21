Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated Promotes John Staten to President

ORLANDO, FLA., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a national vacation ownership company, today announced the promotion of John Staten to President and Chief Operating Officer, recognizing his contributions in putting the Company on an accelerated trajectory toward its growth goals and leading key initiatives to enhance customer centricity.

“We are seeing many positive indications that we are beginning to move past the pandemic, and demand for vacations that families have missed is growing,” said Tom Nelson, CEO. “I’m pleased we can now turn our sights to the vision for our continued evolution. John’s promotion highlights the critical role he plays in partnering with me to execute on our growth goals and the capabilities he brings in building the operational excellence to move us forward.”

Staten joined Holiday Inn Club Vacations as Chief Operating Officer in March of 2019. During that time, he launched critical initiatives around customer obsession and digital transformation, while championing innovation in every facet of the business and greatly enhancing the Company’s 100-year partnership agreement with IHG. Staten has nearly 30 years of seasoned experience in launching and growing businesses from venture stage to public companies, along with unique expertise in developing strategy, mobilizing organizations into action, driving change while managing risk and effectively leading teams of all sizes, from startups to companies with more than 7,500 employees.

“Since joining Holiday Inn Club Vacations, I’ve seen the tremendous potential we have to reinforce and grow our position as a cherished family vacation brand,” Staten said. “In this new role, I will continue to lead our dedicated team in sharpening our focus on the customer to drive the demand that will fuel our growth plans and deliver vacation experiences that families love.”

Encompassing 29 resorts, 7,900 villas in 14 U.S. states and more than 365,000 timeshare owners, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the Company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it was established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson with the opening of the company’s flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort next to Orlando’s Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans the Eastern and Central United States, with a growing presence in desirable Western U.S. destinations. Throughout its history, the Company has maintained the core family values true to its majority ownership by the Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

