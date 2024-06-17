PLANT CITY, Fla., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC: HIHI), (soon to be EP3Oil, Inc.), has finalized a $525,000 development in Windy Point through equity investments and strategic partnerships.

This rich project is a joint venture with Cavalier Oil in central Texas. It has been drilled, and the test results are promising. The development could start production in as few as two months.

Windy Point offers as many as ten wells in an aggressive expansion program. Depending on the performance of the first well, the company will have the opportunity to drill multiple vertical or horizontal wells.

Set backs on the first joint venture with Cavalier on the Metcalf development, funded earlier in 2024, has delayed some revenue expectations. The permitting of some of the pertinent aspects of this Metcalf project are pending regulatory approval.

Glenn Klinker is quoted: “With the funding of Windy Point and Metcalf projects eventually coming on line, we are expecting some healthy revenue.”

The Company will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for press releases about the Company’s progress. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.EP3OIL.com

