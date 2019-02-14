Holiday Island Holdings Re-Announces $1.3 Million Cancellation of Convertible Debt

HOLIDAY ISLAND, Ark., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink:HIHI) – a development stage company operating in the land development business – as previously announced they have cancelled approximately $1.3 million of convertible debt.

The notes were issued from May 2011 to May 2013 by our predecessor to an officer in lieu of cash compensation for his services.