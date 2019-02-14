Breaking News
Home / Top News / Holiday Island Holdings Re-Announces $1.3 Million Cancellation of Convertible Debt

Holiday Island Holdings Re-Announces $1.3 Million Cancellation of Convertible Debt

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

HOLIDAY ISLAND, Ark., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink:HIHI) – a development stage company operating in the land development business – as previously announced they have cancelled approximately $1.3 million of convertible debt.

The notes were issued from May 2011 to May 2013 by our predecessor to an officer in lieu of cash compensation for his services. 

The debt consists of $ 602,008 in original principal and $ 708,547 in interest through June 30, 2018.  The write off was reflected in the Company’s Q-2 2018 OTC Report, and will be reflected in the 2018 Annual OTC Report.
 
Gene Thompson – CEO and chief strategist of Holiday Island Holdings said, “We are pleased to re-release this announcement for proper disclosure as we prepare our year end OTC Report, and as it provides significant equity to the Company’s balance sheet, and advances our effort to cease debt conversion at some point.”
 
“The Company is in the process of trying to raise equity capital to realize its multi-million dollar acquisition plans of commercial income producing real estate located in the Holiday Island Shopping Center.”
 
Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop.  Please watch for regular press releases about the Company’s progress.  For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.holidayislandholdings.com
 
About Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCPink:HIHI)﻿:
 
Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. is operating in land development in a continued effort to acquire and further develop income producing commercial and residential real estate located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company is in the process of further developing a town poised to become the largest community between Northwest Arkansas Metroplex and Branson, Missouri, and dominate local retail, commercial, and residential markets.
 
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

HIHI Contact:
 
Gene Thompson, CEO & Chairman
Phone: (479) 244-6047
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.holidayislandholdings.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.