Breaking News
Home / Top News / Holiday Retirement Adds Michigan Community to Its Management Platform

Holiday Retirement Adds Michigan Community to Its Management Platform

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Frankenmuth independent senior living community becomes the 261st under Holiday management

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holiday Retirement, the largest senior independent living provider in the U.S., is taking over management of Independence Village Frankenmuth. The operational change for the Michigan community, effective November 1, brings the national total to 261 communities on the Holiday Retirement platform. The change for the community, to be renamed Winter Village, brings together a longtime presence in Frankenmuth with the company that pioneered independent living for seniors 48 years ago.

The opportunity to manage the Frankenmuth community reflects the continued success of Holiday Retirement to deliver on its mission to help older people live better by prioritizing support of its associates and continuously improving its operations.

“As we grow our management platform and add communities such as Winter Village, we learn from each other’s history and experience, and discover what works well and what can be improved. Core to our mission is continuous improvement in all the ways we help seniors live better,” said Lilly Donohue, Holiday Retirement CEO. “We don’t just assume we’re going to see improvement in a new community. We actively go into the new relationship with open minds, get to know the associates, listen to the residents, and then create the best community that we can.”

Holiday Retirement’s commitment to standards of accountability, measurability, and adaptability is creating opportunities for the company’s platform to take on more senior living communities. The addition of Winter Village builds on the September addition of Kipling Meadows, an Arvada, Colorado independent living community. Holiday’s commitment to standards focuses on:

  • Accountability in community leadership and associate performance
  • Measurability of all aspects of a resident’s experience
  • Adaptability to learn and implement improvements in systems and processes

“Our commitment to these standards drives our development of a culture that engages and supports our associates and makes our communities great places to work. In turn, our associates connect closely with our residents, deeply caring on a personal level. We’re excited to extend this commitment to the residents of Winter Village to live better,” Donohue added.

About Holiday Retirement
Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Pioneering the concept of independent senior living in 1971, Holiday Retirement has grown to become the largest independent living provider in the U.S., helping more than 30,000 residents in 43 states live better. Holiday Retirement is recognized as a Great Place to Work®. For more information about Holiday Retirement, call 800-322-0999, visit www.holidaytouch.com or follow on Facebook @HolidayRetirement.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.