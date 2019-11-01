Holiday Retirement Adds Michigan Community to Its Management Platform

Frankenmuth independent senior living community becomes the 261st under Holiday management

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holiday Retirement, the largest senior independent living provider in the U.S., is taking over management of Independence Village Frankenmuth. The operational change for the Michigan community, effective November 1, brings the national total to 261 communities on the Holiday Retirement platform. The change for the community, to be renamed Winter Village, brings together a longtime presence in Frankenmuth with the company that pioneered independent living for seniors 48 years ago.

The opportunity to manage the Frankenmuth community reflects the continued success of Holiday Retirement to deliver on its mission to help older people live better by prioritizing support of its associates and continuously improving its operations.

“As we grow our management platform and add communities such as Winter Village, we learn from each other’s history and experience, and discover what works well and what can be improved. Core to our mission is continuous improvement in all the ways we help seniors live better,” said Lilly Donohue, Holiday Retirement CEO. “We don’t just assume we’re going to see improvement in a new community. We actively go into the new relationship with open minds, get to know the associates, listen to the residents, and then create the best community that we can.”

Holiday Retirement’s commitment to standards of accountability, measurability, and adaptability is creating opportunities for the company’s platform to take on more senior living communities. The addition of Winter Village builds on the September addition of Kipling Meadows, an Arvada, Colorado independent living community. Holiday’s commitment to standards focuses on:

Accountability in community leadership and associate performance

Measurability of all aspects of a resident’s experience

Adaptability to learn and implement improvements in systems and processes

“Our commitment to these standards drives our development of a culture that engages and supports our associates and makes our communities great places to work. In turn, our associates connect closely with our residents, deeply caring on a personal level. We’re excited to extend this commitment to the residents of Winter Village to live better,” Donohue added.