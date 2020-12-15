Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Holidays + Pandemic Don’t Have to Equal Stress and Anxiety

Holidays + Pandemic Don’t Have to Equal Stress and Anxiety

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

The Chicago School of Professional Psychology President Dr. Michele Nealon offers tips on managing our mental health

Los Angeles, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a year that has seen drastic change and upheaval across the globe, Michele Nealon, Psy.D., president of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology wants to encourage people to recognize that even during a pandemic, we can celebrate the holiday season with less stress and anxiety.

“The holidays can be stressful in the best of times, so for some people, the added burden of a pandemic will make things worse,” Dr. Nealon explained. “However, there are things we can do to minimize the stress and anxiety that come as parts of this chaotic package.”

Manage expectations. Remember these are unprecedented times for which none of us were prepared. This year may not feel like past holiday seasons, and that’s okay. Managing your expectations and those of others will help you enjoy the season more.

Plan ahead. It’s normal to feel panicked if you don’t have a plan. Planning things out will bring structure and allow you to do what you need to do calmly.

Say ‘No’. Make a habit of saying ‘no’ to activities or situations that you know will increase your stress or anxiety, and step back when you feel overwhelmed. Boundaries are necessary for your mental health.

Stay in tune with your feelings and acknowledge them. Recognize that your feelings matter, and that it’s okay not to be okay.

Realize what’s important. The holidays will end, but you can always appreciate the people and things in your life. Who/what are you grateful for? Expressing your gratitude at the beginning of each day is one of the best ways to reduce anxiety and stress.

Help others. Whether it’s volunteering, doing something for a friend or just checking in on others, helping others decreases stress and anxiety.

“Employing just a few of these tactics can help you cope, and because mental and physical health are so closely intertwined, many of us will feel a physical difference as well,” said Dr. Nealon. “By prioritizing your mental health, you can have a good holiday season, even in 2020, but it’s important to remember to reach out for help if you feel things are beyond your control.”

 

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

 

Integrating theory with hands-on experience, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology provides education rooted in a commitment to innovation, service, and community for thousands of diverse students across the United States and globally. Founded in 1979, the nonprofit, regionally accredited university now features campuses in iconic locations across the country (Chicago, Southern California, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas) and online. To spark positive change in the world where it matters most, The Chicago School has continued to expand its educational offerings beyond the field of psychology to offer more than 20 degrees and certificates in the professional fields of health services, nursing, education, counseling, business, and more. Through its engaged professional model of education, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and an extensive network of domestic and international professional partnerships, The Chicago School’s students receive real-world training opportunities that reflect their future careers. The Chicago School is also a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

CONTACT: Lisa Riley
The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
(312) 646.9130
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.