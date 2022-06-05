Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Hollard Insurance Selects Duck Creek OnDemand to Enable and Optimize Its Business Transformation

Hollard Insurance Selects Duck Creek OnDemand to Enable and Optimize Its Business Transformation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Australian insurer shifts from on-prem to cloud for its policy, billing and rating core systems

Boston, June 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, announces its latest partnership with Hollard Insurance to upgrade the Australian insurer’s core policy, billing and rating systems from on-premises to cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) using Duck Creek OnDemand. Duck Creek’s technology suite will enable Hollard to work with its other technology ecosystem partners using low-code tools and established integrations to develop and rapidly bring to market innovative products that satisfy evolving policyholder needs. 

Hollard recently embarked on a technology-enabled business transformation to modernize its underwriting, service and support tools, all aimed at maximizing policyholder engagement and satisfaction, while creating more streamlined and efficient internal operations. The cloud-based deployment of Duck Creek OnDemand will ensure that Hollard’s technology is evergreen, scalable and cost-efficient – allowing the insurer’s internal teams to rather focus on innovation that drives value for its business. In addition to meeting Hollard’s technology requirements, Duck Creek also proved to be the perfect fit to integrate existing and new ecosystem partners who demonstrate strong customer service values and deep expertise.  

“As an insurer that prides itself in partnerships – our business model is based on partnering with some of Australia’s leading brands – selecting a partner that shares our DNA along with providing technology that could enable our vision was key in our decision-making process,” said Jamie Smith, Chief Information Officer at Hollard. “Aligned to our partnership philosophy, our own brand has limited visibility in the market, and we stand behind and support our partner’s brands and their value proposition. This meant we needed back-end systems that could provide common and core features where scale or standard processes were required, with the flexibility to differentiate where necessary.” 

“From the get-go, Hollard expressed a desire to simplify its business and increase agility to be flexible in light of partner and market demands,” said Shaji Sethu, Asia Pacific Managing Director at Duck Creek.  “Duck Creek’s true SaaS solution will assist Hollard in its technology-led business transformation, through Duck Creek’s evergreen, agile and intelligent platform”. 

 

About Hollard 

Established in 1999, the Hollard Insurance Company Pty Ltd (Hollard) is part of the Hollard International Group of companies and a top 5 General Insurer in Australia and New Zealand, underwriting a broad range of general insurance products, including motor, home, contents, business, and pet; both directly and through partnerships. For more information, visit www.hollard.com.au. 

About Duck Creek Technologies 

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com. 

CONTACT: Carley Bunch
Duck Creek Technologies
+1 (201) 962-6091
carley.bunch@duckcreek.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.