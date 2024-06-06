The Daniel G. Calugar Foundation is proud to announce another recipient of its 2024 Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship, Holly Stachon. She will receive $10,000 to study at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

LAS VEGAS, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holly Stachon has been announced as the latest recipient of the Daniel G. Calugar Foundation’s 2024 Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship .

Stachon is one of 10 recipients who will receive $10,000 to pursue her academic and professional endeavors. She will be attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the fall of 2024.

“I am beyond grateful to have been awarded the Dan Calugar Foundation scholarship,” Holly said. “This financial aid will support my finance studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. After college, I hope to pursue a career in investment banking or actuarial sciences. I would like to thank Dan and his team for assisting my family in funding my college education, which will allow me to create even greater personal goals.”

The Daniel G. Calugar Foundation created the Academic Achievement Scholarship to give back to students and recognize academic excellence in incoming freshmen for the fall 2024 semester.

In addition, it seeks to support driven individuals with well-defined career aspirations by fostering their educational and professional journey.

To be eligible for the Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship, applicants had to achieve a minimum score of 1500 on the SAT or 34 on the ACT. In addition, students must have had a comprehensive assessment of their academic achievements, stated goals, and objectives as presented in their application statement.

In her scholarship essay, Holly wrote about a stock market game she played in an introductory business class she took during her freshman year. It reads, in part:

“As an inherently competitive person, I intended on earning the most money out of all the students, so I set out to research any companies on the rise and current news in the stock market. Because this game took place during March of 2021, I was able to ride the AMC wave after hearing tidbits about its pending rally, along with fellow ‘meme’ stock GameStop.

“The excitement of following the stock market and reading Yahoo Finance daily, in addition to winning the game against my classmates, pushed me to look deeper into business and other financial opportunities.”

Daniel Calugar is a financial investor with backgrounds in computer science, law, finance, and business. He majored in computer science at the Air Force Academy and uses the technical knowledge he gained there to design computer programs that help him identify profitable investment strategies.

There is still time to apply for the Daniel G. Calugar Foundation’s Academic Achievement Merit Scholarship, as the deadline is June 30, 2024. All ten scholarships will be awarded by July 12.

For more information and to apply, please visit dancalugarscholarship.com .

