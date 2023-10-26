This Year’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show is Dedicated to the Memory of GLOBAL’s Beloved Co-Founder Anna Sie

Denver, CO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is honored to announce a spectacular and star-studded line-up for its annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show , the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. In its 15th year, the award-winning event is Co-Chaired by powerhouse philanthropists Luisa Law and Amanda Precourt, and will be held on Saturday, November 18 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel. Proceeds will benefit GLOBAL’s life-saving and transformative research and medical care.

Celebrity headliners include Rob Lowe, acclaimed author and film, theater and TV actor; Laura Linney, Academy Award-nominated and award-winning television and film actress; John C. McGinley, award-winning film and TV actor; Caterina Scorsone, beloved actress from the longest primetime TV drama on ABC, Grey’s Anatomy, and her costar Kevin McKidd, Scottish-American film, television and theatre actor; Danielle Savre, American actress and singer; Terrell Davis, NFL Hall of Famer; Beverly Johnson, model, actress and entrepreneur; and Amanda Booth, model and actress.

Award-winning local NBC anchors Kim Christiansen and Mark Koebrich will emcee the event.

The 2023 Fashion Show is dedicated to the memory of beloved GLOBAL Co-Founder, Anna Sie, who sadly passed away on September 20th after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Anna, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, loyal friend, and mentor is remembered as a generous philanthropist who co-founded GLOBAL, the Crnic Institute, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the Alzheimer’s & Cognition Center, the GLOBAL Inclusive Program and so much more. Anna made it her life’s mission to ensure her granddaughter, Sophia, and all people with Down syndrome have a brighter future.

The event will also honor GLOBAL Ambassador Grace Brennan, a vivacious and active 9-year-old who lives in California with her parents, sisters, and dog. Grace loves swimming, silly-laughing with her two sisters, Audrey and Ava, jumping on the trampoline, and dancing to her favorite songs, including “Peanut Butter Jelly Time.”

Acclaimed film director, screenwriter, and producer Bobby Farrelly and model, actor, and self-advocate Madison Tevlin will receive GLOBAL’s highest honor – the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award. Past recipients include Jamie Foxx, Colin Farrell, Eva Longoria, Caterina Scorsone, John C. McGinley, Eric Dane, Kyra Phillips, and Beverly Johnson.

Bobby Farrelly and his brother, Peter, are internationally recognized for their iconic comedies, including Dumb & Dumber, There’s Something About Mary, Kingpin, Hall Pass, and many others. Their films have grossed well over $1 billion at the box office. As a solo artist, Bobby has also produced the award-winning documentary The Lost Son of Havana, and has directed many hit TV shows, including Loudermilk, The Now, and Trailer Park Boys. In March 2023, Bobby released the hit movie Champions, starring Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, and fellow Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award recipient Madison Tevlin. Champions is a heartfelt comedy that centers around a basketball coach who helms a team of players with intellectual disabilities.

Madison Tevlin began her career at the age of 12 when her cover of John Legend’s All of Me went viral. Born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, Madison is a model, advocate, and actor. Her credits include Mr. D, Who Do You Think I Am, hosting the red carpet at the Canadian Screen Awards, and her iconic role as Cosentino in the film Champions. Madison is the first person with Down syndrome to be nominated for a Canadian Screen Award – Best Host, Talk Show or Entertainment News. Previously, she walked the runway as part of the Knix Confidence Tour and was the keynote speaker at the Dear Mom conference in Laguna Beach, 2023. She guest co-hosted the national morning show Breakfast Television, and has written for Net-a-Porter and Maclean’s.

The evening will feature exclusive silent and live auction items, a sumptuous reception and sit-down dinner, and the inspiring fashion show featuring celebrities and 21 beautiful and brilliant models with Down syndrome.

The Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show is the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world with over 1,400 attendees. Proceeds go to GLOBAL’s life-saving research and medical care through its affiliates – Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, Colorado University Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center, and Anna and John J. Sie Center for Down Syndrome, all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

Various levels of Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show tickets, table sponsorships (including VIP levels), and model sponsorships are available at www.bebeautifulbeyourself.org.

For celebrity interviews, additional information, imagery, or to cover the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, please contact trishdavis0707@gmail.com. For more information on the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, please visit www.globaldownsyndrome.org.

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,400 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 100 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome World TM. GLOBAL also organizes the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & Twitter: @GDSFoundation, Instagram: @globaldownsyndrome).

