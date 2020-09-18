Holograms, Hip Hop and Ayahuasca: A Celebration of American Music and Hemp Health

Scott Storch’s Icons of American Music Hologram variety show comes to pay-per-view Friday night; featuring the biggest names in Hip hop, Reggae and R&B; The event celebrates Swissx’s 5th anniversary and Antigua’s Hemp Bill of 2020; Live Ayahuasca experience to be beamed by hologram from Swissx Island

Malibu, CA, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scott Storch’s Icons of American Music will be broadcast on pay-per-view on Friday September 18, 2020. The super producer will perform and host special guests at the new Antiguan Embassy in Malibu where Alki David and Hologram USA will pull out all the stops with the ultimate hologram music show. The show celebrates the passing of the Hemp Bill of 2020 in Antigua and Barbuda where Swissx is planting 1000s of acres in a cooperative project that will make local Rastafarian farmers rich and bring prosperity to the region. The show is available on cable carriers nationwide such as DISH, DirecTV, and Verizon FIOS, and at FilmOn.com.

The show will feature Hologram USA’s groundbreaking holograms of Billie Holiday, Jackie Wilson and Chief Keef, performing their most loved songs and talking about their lives. There will also be comedy & burlesque acts, and cameos from the all-time biggest names in R&B and Hip Hop such as Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls and Michael Jackson. Civil Rights warrior Maxine Waters even makes an appearance. Trinidadian Reggae giant Marlon Asher will reveal a new interpretation of his hit, “Ganja Farmer” at the embassy in honor of Antigua’s new Hemp Bill passing on Sept 18.

“We’re doing something that’s never been done before,” said Alki David, Founder of Hologram USA and Swissx. “We’re putting everything together: a celebration of black music, an inclusive, holistic view of the world and our belief that plant medicine will save us all. I’m proud that we helped get this bill passed in Antigua and we’re here to celebrate. It’s a hemp revolution and we are bringing the farmers along right with us. Plus Scott Storch is one sexy motherfucker.”

In a world-wide first, an Ayahuasca experience will be beamed by hologram as Alki David shamans Ray J who is at Swissx Island in Antigua. Hologram USA will create on-the-spot hologram representations of Ray J’s experiences on the ultimate plant medicine. Ray J, the rapper and television personality is also known for his past relationships with Kim Kardashian, Whitney Houston, and until recently, Princess Love.

Scott Storch is the award winning producer and songwriter known for his work with The Roots, Dr. Dre, Chris Brown, Christina Aguilera, DJ Khaled and The Game. Storch produces music through Storch Music Company.

Swissx is a healthy living lifestyle brand which created the first truly mainstream CBD products. The company is also leading a hemp revolution, teaching the world about the benefits of plant based medicine and making them available. Swissx is also working with farmers on cooperative agricultural projects that will give farmers a sustainable, profitable new crop with a guaranteed market run by The Swissx Bank of Cannabis. The chain of clinics & resorts Swissx Island have begun to open in Antigua and Malibu, with an Australian property expected to open in 2021. Snoop Dogg, Tommy Chong, Mike Tyson and Keeping up with the Kardashians‘ Scott Disick are among the many fans of Swissx. Swissx products are availe to order directly at Swissx.com.

The two hour show airs on pay-per-vew at 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST on Friday, September 18.

Check local listings and the complete list of carriers below. The show is also available at Filmon.com in regular, 360 and VR formats. The PPV is $14.95. But tickets here.

For more information, photos, videos or interviews contact [email protected]

