Holy Herb, Creator of the First and Only Products Combining CBD and Santa Yerba, Announces Participation in Upcoming USA CBD Expo

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via CannabisNewsWire – Holy Herb, LLC, a Santa Clarita, California-based provider of high-quality products combining full spectrum hemp extracts and the Santa Yerba herb cultivated on their farm, announces its participation in the upcoming USA CBD Expo. The expo takes place Feb. 13-15, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

The Holy Herb™ Products can be found in booth 152 at the CBD expo, and the company will be offering free samples of Holy Herba Honey™, Holy Herb™ Pain Relief Spray and Holy Herb™ Pain Relief Cream throughout the three-day event.

“Our unique products are the very first to combine high-grade full spectrum hemp extracts with Santa Yerba, which was first utilized by Native Americans for thousands of years due to its vast healing properties,” said Dustin Arklin, co-owner of the Holy Herb™ Brands. “The Santa Yerba Herb grows throughout the mountains of Southern California. After 10 years of Lab R+D and formulation, we carefully have cultivated in our growing fields enough Santa Yerba herb to satisfy our commercial production requirements.” 

Holy Herb’s™ CBD Pain Relief Spray and Pain Relief Cream are designed to quickly penetrate the skin and go deep into the tissue to deliver fast, sustainable results. To produce the company’s unique Holy Herba Honey, Holy Herb’s bees gather pollen from its Santa Yerba flowers when in spring’s full bloom. The Santa Yerba-derived honey is then infused with Holy Herb’s™ high-quality, full spectrum hemp extracts for maximum health and delicious flavor results.

USA CBD Expo attendees can sample and learn more about Holy Herb’s™ products by visiting vendor booth 152. The Las Vegas Convention Center is located at 3150 Paradise Road in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information about Holy Herb, visit the company’s website at www.HolyHerb.com or follow the company on Instagram @HolyHerb_llc.

About Holy Herb Brands

Holy Herb™ is a fully tested pain relief spray and cream unlike any other on the marketplace. Using his unique aging and extracting process, Dr. Nalbandyan and his team at Holy Herb Brands have created the first and only product made with high-grade hemp and Santa Yerba, “The Holy Herb.” Santa Yerba grows naturally throughout Southern California and was used by Native Americans for thousands of years for the same reasons that people use cannabis today. They would put it in their tea, make lotions, and smoke the herb.

Native Americans named the plant “The Holy Herb” because of its many medicinal benefits. They would use the herb topically to help sooth mosquito bites, rashes, bruises, wounds, sprains, muscle aches, joint pain and more. They would also brew tea with “The Holy Herb” to make a great tasting natural antioxidant that helps treat fevers and coughs. These two herbs combined together create a highly potent pain relief spray that delivers fast and sustainable results.

For more information, visit www.HolyHerb.com.

