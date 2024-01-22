ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that it has filed a shareholder class action lawsuit against BioVie Inc. (“BioVie” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIVI). The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information regarding the Company’s business, operations, compliance, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused “limited access” to clinical trial sites, significantly affecting the Company’s ability to conduct proper oversight of the clinical trial; (2) due to the “limited access” to the clinical trial sites, the trial was at higher risk of having “significant deviation from protocol and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) violations” and “anomalous data;” (3) the Company was experiencing issues with the CRO(s) it had retained, creating greater risk of the trial being in non-compliance with GCPs; (4) the Company had identified “higher than expected levels of deviations” in the data; (5) due to a “highly unusual level of suspected improprieties” there was a heightened risk a majority of the clinical trial subjects would be excluded; and (6) as a result of the exclusions, there was a heightened material risk that the clinical trial would “not achieve statistical significance.”

If you bought BioVie shares between August 5, 2021 and November 29, 2023, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Joshua Karr, Esq. at [email protected] or Corey Holzer, Esq. at [email protected], by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832 or, you may visit the firm's website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/biovie/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 19, 2024.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 19, 2024.

