ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the upcoming February 26, 2024 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the VNET Group (“VNET” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VNET) class action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that GenTao was experiencing financial difficulties and was at risk of defaulting on the Facility Agreement; (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial likelihood that Bold Ally would acquire Defendant Sheng Chen’s significant ownership stake in VNET; (3) that, to restore Defendant Sheng Chen’s voting interest in VNET, the Company would issue newly created shares to Defendant Sheng Chen, 3 diluting investors’ interest; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis throughout the Class Period.

If you bought VNET shares between April 8, 2022 and February 15, 2023 and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at [email protected] or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/vnet/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is February 26, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

[email protected]