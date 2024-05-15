ATLANTA, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed against Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS), and Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. f/k/a NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: EVLV).

Plug Power Inc.

The Plug Power Inc. (“Plug”) lawsuit alleges Defendants made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information about Plug’s ability and/or efforts to mitigate the negative impacts that supply chain constraints and material shortages could have or were having on its hydrogen business, as well as the sufficiency of its cash and capital to fund its operations. To be eligible, investors must have purchased their shares between March 1, 2023 and January 16, 2024, and suffered a loss on the investment. Visit our site at www.holzerlaw.com/case/plug/ to learn more about this case. The deadline to seek an appointment as Lead Plaintiff is May 21, 2024.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

The Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals”) lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the quality and reliability of Shoal’s EBOS products. To be eligible, investors must have purchased their shares between January 27, 2021 and May 7, 2024, and suffered a loss on the investment. Visit our site at www.holzerlaw.com/case/shoals/ to learn more about this case. The deadline to seek an appointment as Lead Plaintiff is May 21, 2024.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.

The Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (“Evolv”) lawsuit alleges Defendants made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the efficacy of its products. To be eligible, investors must have purchased their shares between June 28, 2021 and March 13, 2024, and suffered a loss on the investment. Visit our site at www.holzerlaw.com/case/evolv/ to learn more about this case. The deadline to seek an appointment as Lead Plaintiff is May 24, 2024.

If you bought shares of PLUG, SHLS, or EVLV and you suffered a significant loss on your investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at [email protected], by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or you may visit the firm’s website at https://holzerlaw.com/.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

[email protected]