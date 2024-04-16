ATLANTA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A shareholder class action lawsuit against Lantronix, Inc. (“Lantronix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX). The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Lantronix overstated demand and/or its visibility into demand for its IoT products; (ii) Lantronix’s customers were reducing elevated levels of inventory of IoT products, thereby causing a general slowdown in the Company’s business; (iii) certain of Lantronix’s embedded IoT revenues expected from a customer design win were delayed to the next fiscal year; (iv) as a result of all of the foregoing, Lantronix anticipated lower sales for its embedded IoT solutions for fiscal year 2024; and (v) accordingly, Lantronix was unlikely to meet its own previously issued guidance for fiscal year 2024.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 23, 2024.

