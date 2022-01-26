Home BancShares, Inc. Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend

CONWAY, Ark., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular $0.165 per share quarterly cash dividend payable March 9, 2022, to shareholders of record February 16, 2022. This cash dividend represents a $0.025 per share, or 17.9%, increase over the $0.14 cash dividend paid during the previous five quarters.

“Since the pandemic was new territory for us all, we felt the best course of action was to retain capital until we could see how the situation played out. We are very confident in our capital and the strength of the Company. Our shareholders are deserving of this increase and our Board was pleased to approve this substantial increase of $0.10 per share on an annualized basis,” said John Allison, Chairman.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donna Townsell

Senior Executive Vice President &

Director of Investor Relations

(501) 328-4625