Home BancShares, Inc. Ranked #1 For a Third Time on Forbes List of Best Banks in America

CONWAY, Ark., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“the Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, has been ranked #1 on the Forbes 2022 “Best Banks in America” list for the third time. The Company also achieved the top ranking in 2018 and 2019. This is the thirteenth consecutive year Forbes has ranked America’s largest banks, using financial data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Being ranked #1 Bank in America by Forbes is quite an honor, but to be ranked #1 three times out of the last five years (two years back to back) makes me ecstatic. Our bankers work hard for our customers and shareholders and it’s rewarding to see their efforts recognized,” said John Allison, Chairman, CEO and President.

Home BancShares scored in the top-50 for every metric, and in the top-10 in five of the nine metrics Forbes tracks, including risk-based capital ratio, common equity tier 1 ratio, efficiency ratio, net-interest margin and return on average assets.

Forbes magazine’s 13th Annual America’s Best Banks list looks at growth, credit quality and profitability to rank the 100 largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts using data based on regulatory filings for the period ending September 30, 2021.

Forbes magazine’s 100 largest U.S. banks range in size from $13 billion to $3 trillion in assets and were ranked based on nine, equally weighted metrics including return on average tangible common equity, return on average assets, net interest margin, efficiency ratio and net charge-offs as a percent of total loans. Forbes also factored in non-performing assets as a percent of assets, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio and risk-based capital ratio.

To see the full article and Forbes ranking of the 100 largest banks in America, visit https://www.forbes.com/sites/jasonbisnoff/2022/02/03/americas-best-banks-2022/?sh=4158ecfc1e8a.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”

