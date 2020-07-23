Home BancShares, Inc. to Host Second Fireside Chat

Breaking News
CONWAY, Ark., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, announced that they will host a second Fireside chat featuring their Retail and Other Commercial Real Estate segments. The call will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1:00pm CT (2:00pm ET). The management team of HOMB will host the call.

To join the call participants can dial 1-877-508-9586 or join the live webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/homb200730.html. Pre-registration for the call is not required. A presentation will be available on the company website, www.homebancshares.com, at the start of the conference call.

“During these uncertain times we wanted to stay connected to our investment community,” stated John Allison, Chairman. “This series of sector focused discussions has provided a successful way to accomplish that. We hope you will join the conversation,” continued Allison.    

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, disruptions and uncertainties in our business and operations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, legislative and regulatory changes and risks associated with current and future regulations, technological changes and cybersecurity risks, competition from other financial institutions, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2020, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donna Townsell

Director of Investor Relations
Home BancShares, Inc.
(501) 328-4625

