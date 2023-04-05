The Home Bedding Market in North America is Showing the Highest CAGR Compared to Other Regions. On the Other Hand, the Asia Pacific Region Has the Largest Market Share, Holding 37.20% in 2022. Additionally, the United Kingdom is a Noteworthy Market for Home Bedding.

NEWARK, Del, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The home bedding market is anticipated to expand its roots at a steady CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 212.10 billion by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 102.91 billion in 2023.

The increased demand for premium fabric, the rising scope of textile engineering, and rapid urbanization are collectively propelling the demand for home bedding. Furthermore, the e-commerce platform with discounts and reviews is also affecting the market positively.

New innovative product launches along with the full stack bedding solutions involving bedding sets with comforters and 7-piece bed sheet sets are getting famous in the market space. Alongside this, increased per capita incomes are pushing people to buy things for the beautification of their households.

The restoration of commercial and industrial factories is increasing the production of all sorts of fabric and their different product grades. Thus, the prices of home bedding are coming back to normalcy, increasing its demand across the regions.

The anti-silk movement along with people becoming aware of sustainable and nature-friendly textiles are pushing vendors to come up with all types of solutions. Companies now focus on producing soft, reliable, sustainable bedding products with anti-allergy properties.

The integration of bedding products with highly aesthetic printing and enhanced designs are transforming the end user’s behavior and spending pattern. High penetration of e-commerce platforms with discounted rates is fueling the demand for home bedding solutions

The United States market leads the home bedding market in terms of market share in North America. The growth in the region is attributed to the expanding households, urbanization, and changing lifestyles of the end user.

The United Kingdom home bedding market is another significant market from the Europe region. The market in the United Kingdom is owed by the high exports, increased per capita income, and restoration of industries.

China home bedding market is anticipated to thrive at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region leads the market in terms of market share as it held a market share of 37.20% in 2022. China market expands on the traditional, local textile market that is followed by India’s manmade textile clothes market

By product type, the bed linen segment held the notable share of 30.15% in 2022. This is due to the affordable pricing, enhanced texture, and long range of applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The key vendors work on producing aesthetically pleasing, affordable, and combos of home bedding products. Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain, and distribution channel.

The leading players in the market are Acton & Acton Ltd.; American Textile Company; Tempur Sealy International, Inc.; Bombay Dyeing; Casper Sleep, Inc.; Beaumont & Brown; Pacific Coast Feather Company; Crane & Canopy, Inc.; Peacock Alley; Purple Innovation, Inc.; The White Company; Portico New York

Recent Market Developments:

Tempur Sealy International has launched its all-new TEMPUR-BREEZE mattress and TEMPUR-ERGO Smart base collection. The mattress comes with snore response technology and immense relaxation features.

Sleep Number has upgraded its 360 smart bed range which involves the ability to analyze the sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, insomnia.

Home Bedding Market: Segmentation

Type Outlook (Revenue, US$ million):

Bed Linen

Mattress

Pillows

Blankets

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, US$ million):

Offline

Online

Key Regions Covered:

North America

The United States

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

