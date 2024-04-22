Longaberger x Crayola Home Accessories Collection to exclusively launch on Longaberger.com

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Longaberger and Crayola are excited to introduce a new partnership and the launch of their home accessory collection. The collection features vibrant, fun designs that embody the spirit of creativity. This collection will launch exclusively on Longaberger.com.

Tailored for spring and year-round happiness, this new collection introduces four captivating baskets in multiple colorways. Elevating our basket designs through creative expression creates a selection perfect for collectors—Crayola and Longaberger lovers alike. Each basket features distinct Crayola characteristics, iconic Crayola colors, and hand-woven craftmanship.

“We are thrilled to see this partnership come to life with the first Longaberger x Crayola Collection. This collaboration will inspire creativity, promote self-expression, and bring color, the greatest luxury, into your home,” shared Joe Falco, President, Chief Merchandising Officer of Xcel Brands.

“Crayola is known for inspiring creativity through color. This collaboration combines Longaberger’s signature style and design with Crayola’s iconic shape and colors for a collection that is imaginative, one of a kind, joyful,” said April Heeren, General Manager, Crayola Outbound Licensing.

Longaberger has been transforming houses into homes since 1896, providing both functionality and beauty to its customers. This partnership highlights the colorful elements of Crayola with the history of Longaberger. Together, we are fostering a creative connection in an innovative but familiar way. These baskets are the perfect vessels to bring color into your home, and inspire creativity, fun and self-expression.

About Longaberger

Longaberger , founded by Dave Longaberger in 1973, is an American home collectibles brand known for artisanal handcrafted products. For generations, Longaberger has manufactured handmade maple baskets and home products that are collected by a loyal community of customers. In 2019, Xcel Brands acquired The Longaberger Company and launched with a new digital social selling business model, offering timeless and modern décor products that inspire a highly engaged community. To join the Longaberger Family as a Home & Life Stylist Influencer, visit longaberger.com/join and for more company information, visit the website at longaberger.com or on social media at @longaberger, #longaberger and #thelongabergerfamily.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, marketing, live streaming, social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the Judith Ripka, Halston, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, and C. Wonder by Christian Siriano brands and a minority stake in the Isaac Mizrahi brand. It also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC and a 50% interest in a JV in TWRHLL (“Tower Hill”) by Christie Brinkley. Also, Xcel owns a 30% interest in Orme, a short-form video marketplace. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customer’s shop. The company’s brands have generated in excess of $4 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. www.xcelbrands.com.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a business of Hallmark Cards, Inc., is the worldwide leader in children’s creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities, and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find the wide array of Crayola products in the “Crayola Aisle” at all major retailers. For more information, visit www. crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola.

