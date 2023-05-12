According to the latest insights from market.us, North America emerged as the top region in 2022, accounting for 39.7% of the global revenue. The region’s growth can be attributed to the wider availability of products and greater adoption of online and offline interior design channels.

New York, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2022, the global home decor market was worth USD 672.2 billion. By 2032, it is expected to reach USD 949 billion, growing at a CAGR of 3.6%.

Home decor is the art of designing the inside and outside of a house to look good and be useful for the people who live there. Products for decorating the home include a variety of items, such as furniture and textiles for the home, including those for the kitchen & dining areas, the bathroom, the living room, and the bed, and floor coverings like carpets, tiles, rugs, rubber and vinyl, laminate & wood, and others.

Key Takeaway:

By product type, floor covering held a dominating revenue share of more than 26.0% in 2022

floor covering held a dominating revenue share of more than in 2022 By distribution channel, the specialty stores category had the highest revenue share in 2022

the specialty stores category had the highest revenue share in 2022 North America held a revenue share of approximately 39.7% in 2022

held a revenue share of approximately in 2022 Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The products for home decor have been widely adopted in developed nations like the United States, Canada, and Germany, while consumer demand is expected to rise steadily in developing nations like China, Brazil, and India.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Home Decor Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the home decor market. Some of these factors include:

Constructions: The increasing number of commercial and residential constructions, remodeling, and renovations means the need for home decor will be more. This is expected to aid in the market’s expansion.

The increasing number of commercial and residential constructions, remodeling, and renovations means the need for home decor will be more. This is expected to aid in the market’s expansion. Growing disposable income: The increasing spending capacity and shifting population to urban areas is causing the increase in sales of home decor, helping in the market’s development.

The increasing spending capacity and shifting population to urban areas is causing the increase in sales of home decor, helping in the market’s development. Increasing awareness: Awareness among the public of eco-friendly materials is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Awareness among the public of eco-friendly materials is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. Accessibility: The availability of aesthetic components at a discounted rate, as well as the ease of delivery to their homes and secure online payments.

Top Trends in Global Home Decor Market

Consumers are changing their preferences for urban lifestyles due to growing urbanization, like using high-quality and premium furniture & other furnishings. The demand for home decor is expected to grow because of these changes. In addition, it is anticipated that the expansion of the home decor market will be supplemented by growth in the real estate industry.

Market Growth

Market key players are encouraging the expansion of their product lines as a result of the growing public awareness of the advantages of adopting eco-friendly materials. They are concentrating on strategic partnerships with interior designers in order to provide customers with individualized home decor items, which is anticipated to drive market expansion during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America was the largest region and accounted for 39.7% of global revenue. Market growth can be attributed to increased product accessibility and greater penetration of both online and offline interior design channels. This region is home to many market players and has seen a rise in the use of lighting, textiles, and decorative flooring. Due to increasing urbanization, the Asia Pacific region will see significant market growth. This region has seen strong growth in the realty sector, which involves the construction of new buildings and houses.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Market leaders are focusing on product innovation to increase their market share. Because consumers are increasingly looking for luxury and a high-end lifestyle, new product launches help to keep their interest alive. Some of the major players are Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kimball International Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Home24, Hanssem Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Conair Corporation, Suofeiya Home Collection Co., Ltd., Springs Window Fashions LLC, Siemens AG, other key players in the home decor market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 672.2 billion Market Size (2032) USD 949 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 3.6% North America Revenue Share 39.7% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The increasing number of commercial and residential constructions, remodeling, and renovations are driving the growth of the home decor market. The increasing spending capacity and shifting population to urban areas are also driving the global demand for home decor products. A positive outlook is also being created by a significant increase in trade activities for decorative products.

Market Restraints

The home decor industry heavily depends upon raw material suppliers. High-quality wood is also hard to come by because natural materials like wood are tightly controlled when they are made and imported, which makes it harder for people to buy home decor products. Leather is in high demand as a result of significant demand from industries like footwear and textiles. However, there is a limited supply of leather. The rising costs of raw materials brought on by these factors impede the expansion of the market

Market Opportunities

Consumers’ lifestyles are significantly improving, particularly in urban areas, as a result of an increase in disposable income. It is anticipated that consumers’ increased willingness to spend more on home decor items will provide lucrative opportunities for the global market’s expansion as these products enhance homes’ aesthetic appeal.

Report Segmentation of the Home Decor Market

Product Type Insight

Based on type, the floor-covering sector holds the largest share of the market. Vinyl, rubber, tiles, wood and laminate, and other floor covering materials are available. The importance of recycling and reducing waste has significantly increased awareness. The flooring industry is affected by recycled materials like tiles, laminate, and wood. Customers have shown a lot of appreciation for trendy floor coverings that are also cheap and good for the environment.

Distribution Channel Insight

Based on the distribution channel, specialty stores held the largest market share in 2022. The specialty outlet for home decor offers many products and similar items. This specialty shop provides specialized solutions for offices, apartments, corporate customers, and other locations. Specialty shops offer superior customer service and expert advice to assist customers in choosing home decor items for different uses, such as outdoor furniture, kitchens, bedrooms, or outdoor spaces.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type

Home textile

Floor covering

Furniture

Other Types

Based on Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Other Channels

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players:

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Kimball International Inc.

Herman Miller, Inc.

Home24

Hanssem Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Conair Corporation

Suofeiya Home Collection Co., Ltd.

Springs Window Fashions LLC

Siemens AG

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Home Decor Market

This fiscal, Kurlon intends to generate Rs 1,000 crore in revenue. Kurlon, a leading mattress manufacturer, intends to achieve Rs 1,000 crore in revenue and a 25% increase in sales this fiscal year.

Dekulture Works, a lifestyle brand, opened three stores in Bangalore. The company is in talks with a number of investors to raise approximately Rs 100 million for future expansion in Delhi, Mumbai, and other metropolitan areas.

