HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA REPORTS RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Shreveport, Louisiana, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HFBL), the holding company of Home Federal Bank, reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $1.3 million compared to net income of $1.4 million reported for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company’s basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.39 and $0.37, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.44 and $0.41, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company reported net income of $3.8 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $4.1 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2021. The Company’s basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.18 and $1.10, respectively, for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $1.26 and $1.20, respectively, for the nine months ended March 31, 2021.

The Company reported the following during the nine months ended March 31, 2022:

  • Total deposits increased $10.3 million or 2.0% to $516.9 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $506.6 million at June 30, 2021, however time deposits decreased $29.6 million, or 27.1%, to $79.4 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $109.0 million at June 30, 2021.
  • Core loans (Non-GAAP Measure), excluding SBA PPP loans and loans held-for-sale for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased $10.3 million, or 2.9%, to $364.8 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $354.6 million at December 31, 2021. SBA PPP loans at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 totaled $2.5 million and $10.9 million, respectively. The pipeline for our commercial loan originations remains strong.
  • In September 2021, we opened a loan production office in Minden, Louisiana with a team of six seasoned local bankers, which converted to a full service branch in October 2021. In December 2021, we opened our ninth full service branch office in southwest Shreveport.

The Company has worked diligently to help support its customers through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”), loan modifications and loan deferrals. On December 27, 2020, the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act (the “Economic Aid Act”) became law. The Economic Aid Act extended the authority to make SBA PPP loans through May 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2022, Home Federal Bank has funded 597 SBA PPP loans totaling approximately $68.8 million to existing customers and key prospects located primarily in our trade area of NW Louisiana. Our commercial lenders and operational support staff have worked diligently to accomplish what seemed to be an insurmountable task in providing a lifeline to our small community businesses. We believe the customer interaction during this time provides a real opportunity to broaden and deepen our customer relationships while benefiting our community. We have had $66.4 million of SBA PPP loans that have been forgiven which represents 96.4% of the total amount of loans funded. The provision for loan losses for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 was $61,000 compared to $1.8 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease is mainly due to improved economic quality factors along with an improvement in our overall credit quality.

The decrease in net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the prior year quarter resulted primarily from a $377,000, or 31.1%, decrease in non-interest income, a decrease of $174,000, or 3.9%, in net interest income, and an increase of $166,000, or 4.9%, in non-interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $450,000, or 100.0%, in provision for loan losses, and a $126,000, or 31.9%, decrease in provision for income taxes. The decrease in the provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was primarily due to improvement in economic and credit quality factors. The decrease in net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was primarily due to a $503,000, or 9.7%, decrease in total interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $329,000, or 43.7%, in total interest expense. The Company’s average interest rate spread was 3.13% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to 3.31% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company’s net interest margin was 3.27% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to 3.53% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

The decrease in net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 resulted primarily from a $1.5 million, or 34.7%, decrease in non-interest income, an increase of $373,000, or 3.6%, in non-interest expense, and a decrease of $227,000, or 1.8%, in net interest income, partially offset by a decrease of $1.7 million, or 96.5%, in provision for loan losses, and a decrease of $186,000, or 16.8%, in provision for income taxes. The decrease in the provision for loan losses for the nine-month period was primarily due to improvement in economic and credit quality factors. The decrease in net interest income for the nine-month period was primarily due to a $1.4 million, or 9.0%, decrease in total interest income, partially offset by a $1.2 million, or 44.5%, decrease in total interest expense. The Company’s average interest rate spread was 3.03% for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 compared to 3.15% for the nine months ended March 31, 2021. The Company’s net interest margin was 3.19% for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 compared to 3.41% for the nine months ended March 31, 2021.

The following tables set forth the Company’s average balances and average yields earned and rates paid on its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

  For the Three Months Ended March 31,
   2022   2021
  Average
Balance		   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Average
Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
     Loans receivable $ 365,277   4.75 %   $ 359,414   5.48 %
     Investment securities   102,549   1.50       66,428   1.88  
     Interest-earning deposits     61,733        0.23         84,661   0.16  
          Total interest-earning assets $ 529,559   3.59 %   $ 510,503   4.13 %
               
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
     Savings accounts $ 138,742   0.28 %   $ 115,788   0.46 %
     NOW accounts   53,980   0.11       45,920   0.17  
     Money market accounts   94,986   0.12       77,451   0.24  
     Certificates of deposit     80,850   1.29        132,423   1.62  
          Total interest-bearing deposits   368,558   0.43       371,582   0.79  
Other bank borrowings   2,400   3.35       2,399   3.21  
FHLB advances      844   4.90          879   5.07  
               Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 371,802   0.46 %   $ 374,860   0.81 %

 

  For the Nine Months Ended March 31,
   2022     2021 
  Average
Balance		   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Average
Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
  Loans receivable $ 355,732   4.86 %   $ 371,247   5.23 %
  Investment securities   95,141   1.49       62,039   1.95  
  Interest-earning deposits   78,223   0.17       71,087   0.14  
     Total interest-earning assets $ 529,096   3.56 %   $ 504,373   4.11 %
               
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
  Savings accounts $ 136,102   0.30 %   $ 102,642   0.57 %
  NOW accounts   49,972   0.11       43,360   0.23  
  Money market accounts   89,624   0.12       74,629   0.33  
  Certificates of deposit   91,642   1.41       145,450   1.71  
     Total interest-bearing deposits   367,340   0.51       366,081   0.94  
  Other bank borrowings                      
  FHLB advances   853   4.84       941   4.81  
          Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 370,085   0.53 %   $ 369,084   0.96 %

The $377,000 decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the prior year quarterly period, was primarily due to a decrease of $609,000 in gain on sale of loans, a $48,000 increase on loss on sale of real estate and fixed assets, and a $4,000 decrease in income from bank owned life insurance, partially offset by an increase of $226,000 in other non-interest income, and a $58,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts. The $1.5 million decrease in non-interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the prior year nine-month period was primarily due to a decrease of $1.8 million in gain on sale of loans, an increase of $48,000 in loss on sale of real estate and fixed assets, and a decrease of $17,000 in income from bank owned life insurance, partially offset by an increase of $226,000 in other non-interest income, and a $107,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts. The decreases in gain on sale of loans for both the quarter and nine-month periods were primarily due to a decrease in refinance activity causing a decrease in mortgage loan originations. The Company sells most of its long-term fixed rate residential mortgage loan originations primarily in order to manage interest rate risk. The increases in other non-interest income for both the quarter and nine-month periods were due to a $228,000 bank-owned life insurance claim on a retired bank executive officer.

The $166,000 increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, is primarily attributable to increases of $65,000 in other non-interest expenses, $62,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, $53,000 in audit and examination fees, $43,000 in advertising expense, $27,000 in franchise and bank shares tax expense, and $3,000 in deposit insurance premiums expense. The increases were partially offset by decreases of $45,000 in loan and collection expense, $27,000 in data processing expense, $9,000 in legal fees, and $6,000 in compensation and benefits expense. The $373,000 increase in non-interest expense for the nine months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the same nine month period in 2021, is primarily attributable to increases of $163,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, $158,000 in compensation and benefits expense, $115,000 in advertising expense, $115,000 in audit and examination fees expense, $101,000 in franchise and bank shares tax expense, $97,000 in other non-interest expenses, and $11,000 in deposit insurance premium expense, partially offset by decreases of $200,000 in real estate owned valuation adjustment expense, $82,000 in loan and collection expense, $68,000 in legal fees, and $37,000 in data processing expense.

At March 31, 2022, the Company reported total assets of $574.6 million, an increase of $8.9 million, or 1.6%, compared to total assets of $565.7 million at June 30, 2021. The increase in assets was comprised primarily of increases in loans receivable, net of $26.4 million, or 7.8%, from $336.4 million at June 30, 2021 to $362.8 million at March 31, 2022, investment securities of $18.9 million, or 22.5%, from $84.3 million at June 30, 2021 to $103.2 million at March 31, 2022, premises and equipment of $1.4 million, or 9.2%, from $14.9 million at June 30, 2021 to $16.3 million at March 31, 2022, other assets of $548,000, or 31.2%, from $1.8 million at June 30, 2021 to $2.3 million at March 31, 2022, and deferred tax assets of $41,000, or 5.0%, from $819,000 at June 30, 2021 to $860,000 at March 31, 2022. These increases were partially offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $25.3 million, or 24.3%, from $104.4 million at June 30, 2021 to $79.1 million at March 31, 2022, loans held-for-sale of $12.0 million, or 83.2%, from $14.4 million at June 30, 2021 to $2.4 million at March 31, 2022, bank owned life insurance of $642,000, or 8.9%, from $7.2 million at June 30, 2021 to $6.6 million at March 31, 2022, real estate owned of $383,000, or 100.0%, from $383,000 at June 30, 2021 to none at March 31, 2022, and accrued interest receivable of $77,000, or 6.6%, from $1.2 million at June 30, 2021 to $1.1 million at March 31, 2022. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to the funding of additional loan growth with excess liquidity. The increase in loans receivable, net, was primarily due to an increase of $23.7 million in commercial real estate loans. The pipeline for our commercial loan originations remains strong. The increase in investment securities was primarily due to security purchases of $34.6 million offset by principal repayments on mortgage backed securities of $14.2 million. The decrease in loans held-for-sale primarily reflected a reduction in loans originated for sale during the nine-month period.

Core loans (Non-GAAP Measure), excluding SBA PPP loans and loans held-for-sale for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased $10.2 million, or 2.8%, to $364.5 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $354.6 million at December 31, 2021. SBA PPP loans at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 totaled $2.5 million and $10.9 million, respectively. The following table sets forth the Company’s core loans as of the periods indicated.

  March 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
Total loans, before net items $ 369,390     $ 375,659     $ 354,124     $ 354,943  
SBA PPP loans   (2,472 )     (10,923 )     (13,756 )     (31,938 )
Loans held-for-sale   (2,417 )     (10,180 )     (10,573 )     (14,427 )
        Core loans (Non-GAAP Measure) $ 364,501     $ 354,556     $ 329,795     $ 308,578  

Total liabilities increased $9.0 million, or 1.7%, from $513.0 million at June 30, 2021 to $522.0 million at March 31, 2022 primarily due to increases in total deposits of $10.3 million, or 2.0%, to $516.9 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $506.6 million at June 30, 2021, partially offset by a decrease of $600,000, or 25.0%, in other borrowings from $2.4 million at June 30, 2021 to $1.8 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $470,000, or 17.3%, in other liabilities from $2.7 million at June 30, 2021 to $2.2 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $219,000, or 51.4%, in advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance from $426,000 at June 30, 2021 to $207,000 at March 31, 2022, and a decrease of $26,000, or 3.0%, in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank from $867,000 at June 30, 2021 to $841,000 at March 31, 2022. The increase in deposits was primarily due to a $17.2 million, or 13.1%, increase in non-interest bearing deposits from $131.0 million at June 30, 2021 to $148.2 million at March 31, 2022, a $9.3 million, or 10.5%, increase in money market deposits from $88.2 million at June 30, 2021 to $97.5 million at March 31, 2022, a $7.5 million, or 5.8%, increase in savings deposits from $129.1 million at June 30, 2021 to $136.6 million at March 31, 2022, and an increase in NOW accounts of $5.9 million, or 12.0%, from $49.3 million at June 30, 2021 to $55.2 million at March 31, 2022, partially offset by a decrease of $29.6 million, or 27.1%, in certificates of deposit from $109.0 million at June 30, 2021 to $79.4 million at March 31, 2022. The Company had $6.0 million in brokered deposits at March 31, 2022 compared to $10.7 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank was primarily due to principal paydowns on amortizing advances.   The entire balance in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank are now short-term due to our only advance with a balloon maturity in January 2023.

At March 31, 2022, the Company had $341,000, or 0.06%, of non-performing assets (defined as non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and other real estate owned) compared to $1.4 million on non-performing assets at June 30, 2021, consisting of three single-family residential loans at March 31, 2022, compared to six commercial real estate loans to one borrower, three single-family residential loans, and one commercial real estate property and one single family residence in other real estate owned at June 30, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the Company had two single family residential loans and two commercial real estate loans classified as substandard compared to two single family residential loans and eight commercial real estate loans classified as substandard at June 30, 2021. There were no loans classified as doubtful at March 31, 2022 or June 30, 2021.

Shareholders’ equity decreased $93,000, or 0.2%, to $52.6 million at March 31, 2022 from $52.7 million at June 30, 2021. The primary reasons for the changes in shareholders’ equity from June 30, 2021 were the repurchase of Company stock of $4.2 million, a decrease in the Company’s accumulated other comprehensive income of $1.1 million, and dividends paid totaling $1.0 million, partially offset by net income of $3.8 million, proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the exercise of stock options of $1.9 million, and the vesting of restricted stock awards, stock options, and the release of employee stock ownership plan shares totaling $529,000.

The Company repurchased 181,029 shares of its common stock during the nine months ended March 31, 2022 at an average price per share of $20.19. On February 16, 2022, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved an eleventh stock repurchase program for the repurchase of up to 170,000 shares. As of March 31, 2022, there were 147,076 shares remaining for repurchase under the eleventh stock repurchase program.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its nine full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, and “intend”, or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, or “may”. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts its operations; general economic conditions; the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company’s credit quality and operations as well as its impact on general economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes including actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities including the effects of the Tax Reform Act; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, demand for loan products and the demand for financial services, in each case as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, competition, changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loans, investment and mortgage-backed securities portfolios; geographic concentration of the Company’s business; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and other economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, markets, products, services and fees.

 

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)
 
  March 31, 2022      June 30, 2021
  (Unaudited)
ASSETS  
       
Cash and Cash Equivalents (Includes Interest-Bearing
   Deposits with Other Banks of $62,812 and $94,322
   March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, Respectively)		 $ 79,068     $ 104,405  
Securities Available-for-Sale   21,098       29,550  
Securities Held-to-Maturity (fair value March 31, 2022: $75,411;
   June 30, 2021: $54,608, Respectively)		   82,102       54,706  
Loans Held-for-Sale   2,417       14,427  
Loans Receivable, Net of Allowance for Loan Losses (March 31, 2022:
   $4,174; June 30, 2021: $4,122, Respectively)		   362,799       336,394  
Accrued Interest Receivable   1,086       1,163  
Premises and Equipment, Net   16,292       14,915  
Bank Owned Life Insurance   6,572       7,214  
Deferred Tax Asset   860       819  
Real Estate Owned         383  
Other Assets   2,303       1,755  
       
        Total Assets $ 574,597     $ 565,731  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
       
LIABILITIES      
       
Deposits:         
  Non-interest bearing $ 148,196     $ 131,014  
  Interest-bearing   368,674       375,582  
Total Deposits   516,870       506,596  
Advances from Borrowers for Taxes and Insurance   207       426  
Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank Advances   841       35  
Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank Advances         832  
Other Borrowings   1,800       2,400  
Other Accrued Expenses and Liabilities   2,247       2,717  
       
        Total Liabilities   521,965       513,006  
       
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
       
Preferred Stock – $0.01 Par Value; 10,000,000 Shares      
  Authorized; None Issued and Outstanding          
Common Stock – $0.01 Par Value; 40,000,000 Shares      
  Authorized: 3,400,839 and 3,350,966 Shares Issued and      
  Outstanding at March 31, 2022      
  and June 30, 2021, Respectively   34       34  
Additional Paid-in Capital   40,033       37,583  
Unearned ESOP Stock   (667 )     (754 )
Retained Earnings   14,051       15,587  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income   (819 )     275  
       
Total Shareholders’ Equity   52,632       52,725  
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 574,597     $ 565,731  
 
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
   2022     2021    2022     2021
Interest income              
    Loans, including fees $ 4,277     $ 4,853   $ 12,985     $ 14,574
    Investment securities         1           5
    Mortgage-backed securities   380       307     1,066       905
    Other interest-earning assets     35         34     101         76
         Total interest income   4,692       5,195      14,152       15,560
    Interest expense              
    Deposits   394       723     1,397       2,571
    Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   10       11     31       34
    Other bank borrowings    20        19     46       50
          Total interest expense   424       753     1,474       2,655
              Net interest income   4,268       4,442     12,678       12,905
               
Provision for loan losses     —        450     61       1,750
    Net interest income after provision for loan losses    4,268        3,992     12,617       11,155
               
Non-interest income              
    Gain on sale of loans   327       936     1,747       3,553
    Loss on sale of real estate and fixed assets   (48 )         (48 )    
    Income on Bank-Owned Life Insurance   27       31     82       99
    Service charges on deposit accounts   289       231     838       731
    Other income   241        15     269        43
               
         Total non-interest income   836       1,213     2,888       4,426
               
   Non-interest expense              
      Compensation and benefits   2,194       2,200     6,710       6,552
      Occupancy and equipment   449       387     1,320       1,157
      Data processing   149       176     534       571
      Audit and examination fees   102       49     293       178
      Franchise and bank shares tax   132       105     403       302
      Advertising   88       45     233       118
      Legal fees   82       91     287       355
      Loan and collection   44       89     184       266
      Real estate owned valuation adjustment                   200
      Deposit insurance premium   38       35     114       103
      Other expenses   280       215      700        603
               
         Total non-interest expense   3,558       3,392     10,778       10,405
               
    Income before income taxes   1,546       1,813     4,727       5,176
Provision for income tax expense   269       395       922        1,108
               
NET INCOME $ 1,277     $ 1,418   $ 3,805     $ 4,068
               
EARNINGS PER SHARE              
               
   Basic $ 0.39     $ 0.44   $ 1.18     $ 1.26
   Diluted $ 0.37     $ 0.41   $ 1.10     $ 1.20

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
   2022     2021     2022     2021 
               
Selected Operating Ratios(1):              
   Average interest rate spread   3.13 %     3.31 %     3.03 %     3.15 %
   Net interest margin   3.27 %     3.53 %     3.19 %     3.41 %
   Return on average assets   0.91 %     1.06 %     0.89 %     1.01 %
   Return on average equity   9.88 %     11.11 %     9.61 %     10.64 %
               
Asset Quality Ratios(2):              
   Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.06 %     0.48 %     0.06 %     0.48 %
   Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans   1224.37 %     307.32 %     1224.37 %     307.32 %
   Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable   1.14 %     1.27 %     1.14 %     1.27 %
               
Per Share Data:              
   Shares outstanding at period end   3,400,839       3,369,966       3,400,839       3,369,966  
   Weighted average shares outstanding:              
      Basic   3,273,680       3,218,876       3,235,967       3,238,321  
      Diluted   3,465,193       3,454,047       3,462,887       3,391,437  
   Tangible book value at period end (Non-GAAP Measure) $ 15.48     $ 15.47     $ 15.48     $ 15.47  
                 
(1)        Ratios for the three and nine month periods are annualized.             
(2)        Asset quality ratios are end of period ratios.              

CONTACT: James R. Barlow
Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer
(318) 222-1145

