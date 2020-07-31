Breaking News
Home Federal Bank Announces Additional Employee Bonuses

SHREVEPORT, La., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Home Federal Bank (“HFB”), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ: HFBL), today announced plans to pay up to a $1,000 cash bonus to eligible non-exempt and non-commissioned employees.  Approximately 60% of HFB’s employees will receive a bonus. 

“When the Coronavirus threat emerged, our Senior Management Team made a commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees.  To us, this meant that every employee would keep his or her job, salary and benefits,” said Jim Barlow, President and CEO of Home Federal Bank.   “When we began to see a resurgence in the number of local Coronavirus cases, we made plans to create a bonus package for our non-exempt employees, who may be affected by the virus in some way.  Our employees consistently go the extra mile for our customers.  We want our employees to know how much we appreciate their hard work and dedication, and we want our customers to see how important our employees are to us,” added Mr. Barlow.   The Board of Director’s decision to recognize our employees is reflective of our commitment to the future growth and success of HFB.”

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its seven full-service banking offices and one commercial lending office in northwest Louisiana. HFB is a full-service community bank committed to providing an unparalleled level of personal service while helping customers meet all their financial needs. Additional information is available at www.hfbla.com.

Released by: Dawn Williams, SVP Human Resources / Home Federal / 318.222.1145

