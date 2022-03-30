Breaking News
Home Federal Bank Names Delayne Lewis as its First Chief Risk Officer

Home Federal Bank Names Delayne Lewis as its First Chief Risk Officer

SHREVEPORT, La., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Home Federal Bank (“HFB”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ: HFBL), today announced the naming of Mrs. Delayne Lewis as its first Chief Risk Officer.

“In the current economy, we continue to face an uncertain market outlook and risk protection has never been more important in our daily operations. Establishing the Chief Risk Officer position is an important step in our efforts to further strengthen the bank’s risk and compliance management programs,” said Jim Barlow, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Home Federal Bank. “We are pleased to recognize Delayne and her commitment to Home Federal Bank. Her extensive experience in all areas of the bank as well as a strong track record in establishing and leading risk management and compliance programs enhances her importance to Home Federal. We look forward to Delayne’s continuing contribution to the success of HFB.”

Mrs. Lewis has been with HFB for 10 years and has worked in the local, community banking industry for the past 40 years. She holds a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) certification and graduated from Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking. Mrs. Lewis is the Risk Officer and BSA Officer for HFB, serves on the Asset & Liability and Management Committee, and has played a significant role in developing, implementing, and updating bank policies, processes, tools, and systems to identify, assess, and report risk to the bank.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its nine full-service banking offices and one commercial lending office in northwest Louisiana. HFB is a full-service community bank committed to providing an unparalleled level of personal service while helping customers meet all their financial needs. Additional information is available at www.hfb.bank.

Released by: Lynzie Smith, Marketing Officer/ Home Federal / 318.841.5394

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1a6466c-add4-4010-84fb-6c65f5526325

