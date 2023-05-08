Home Medical Equipment Market Trends and Insights By Functionality (Therapeutic Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment, Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment) and By End-User (Hospitals, Emergency Clinics, Homecare Settings), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Home Medical Equipment Market Information By Functionality and By End-User – Forecast to 2030”, the market is projected to reach USD 35,540 Million at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope:

Medical devices that offer patients a secure, practical, affordable, and agreeable environment in the comfort of their homes is referred to as “home medical equipment.” The time spent in hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes is reduced thanks to this equipment, which also reduces healthcare costs and speeds up patient recovery.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 35,540 Million CAGR 6.80% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Functionality and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising healthcare costs and growing need for affordable treatment options The rising adoption of home medical equipment among the geriatric population is driving the growth of the market

Home Medical Equipment Market Competitive Outlooks:

In-home medical equipment is one of the main factors driving market competitiveness. In order to maintain their position in the global market, the major companies have also engaged in a number of strategic partnerships, including acquisitions and collaborations as well as the introduction of cutting-edge goods. Key Players of the market are:

Arkray Incorporated (Japan)

Carefusion Corporation (US)

Invacare Corporation (US)

Medline Industries Incorporated (US)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Resmed Corporation (US)

Smiths Group PLC (UK)

GE Healthcare (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Abbott (US)

Philips Healthcare (US)

Stryker (US)

Home Medical Equipment Market Trends:

Market Drivers

The market for home medical equipment has seen a significant change in recent years as a result of the global increase in the prevalence of various chronic illnesses. Due to the worldwide epidemic of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), oxygen-related products in home medical equipment are also gaining significant ground. The market for home medical equipment is expanding as a result of expanding coverage and attractive reimbursement policies in both developed and emerging nations.

A further factor driving up demand for home medical devices is the growing popularity of self-health management. Self-health management is the control of one’s own health and the observation of vital indicators like blood pressure and weight without the assistance of medical professionals. Worldwide, a sizable share of the population with chronic diseases struggles to control the symptoms on their own. Thus, by providing new programs and rules, several organizations are concentrating on the management of one’s own health.

Patients are cared for at home using a variety of devices, such as wheelchairs, infusion pumps, apnea monitors, glucose meters, and cannulas. For instance, glucometers, also known as blood glucose meters, are often used at home to check the blood glucose levels of diabetics. Additionally, the market is expanding more quickly because to cutting-edge technology like needle-free diabetes care, drug delivery tools, and durable medical equipment including medical beds and lift chairs.

Also, popular today is diabetes treatment without the use of needles. As a result, the predicted rise in diabetes and asthma prevalence in the next years will raise demand for home medical equipment. A variety of heart rate monitors are also in high demand nowadays to help patients with arrhythmias in the event of a medical emergency at home. As a result, the need for home medical devices will increase as heart rate abnormalities become more common. Chronically sick people are increasingly seeking treatment at home as a result of the burden on health care systems, including unsatisfactory help and increased expenditures, which is fueling demand for home medical equipment.

Market Restraints

The expensive price of these gadgets, however, is anticipated to impede market expansion.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The market for home medical equipment has benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic’s rise. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the public health emergency has raised the need for home medical equipment, such as life-supporting and life-sustaining devices. However, the COVID-19 pandemic generated significant shortages of medical supplies due to the interruption of regular production, supply, and distribution routes. As a result, government agencies are taking action to address the interruption of the medical equipment supply chain.

Home Medical Equipment Market Segmentation:

By End-User

The majority of the segment is made up of hospitals, and the segment is expanding as a result of an increase in patients and healthcare facilities’ ability to finance their operations. The expansion of hospitals around the globe and government measures to strengthen the healthcare system are expected to fuel this market’s expansion.

Home Medical Equipment Market Regional Analysis:

The biggest geographical market is in North America, where technology improvements and the rising incidence of chronic illnesses including cancer, diabetes, and others are expected to boost market expansion for home medical equipment there. Historically, the United States has dominated the market. The abundance of market participants active in home medical equipment production and portfolio expansion are the main drivers of industry growth. The expanding need for home patient monitoring is also being fueled by the country’s rising prevalence of chronic diseases. These elements have increased both the supply and demand for home medical devices in the nation. Additionally, the industry is expanding due to the emergence of advantageous insurance coverage covering home care services.

The use of home medical equipment is rising as a result of the public’s growing understanding of its advantages. Additionally, the rise in R&D activities in the nation is driving up demand for home medical equipment. As a result of the aforementioned reasons, the market in the area will experience considerable expansion throughout the forecast period.

Geriatric populations have been expanding rapidly throughout Asia-Pacific, the area with the greatest rate of expansion. The demand for economical healthcare delivery solutions is also anticipated to increase home medical equipment usage. During the projected period, the development potential of the Asia-Pacific region’s growing economies is anticipated to present a wide range of prospects for the market expansion of home medical equipment.

