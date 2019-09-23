Home of the Year and Sustainability Awards: ENTER TODAY!

Green Builder Media announces prestigious sustainable home awards program is now accepting entries.

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calling all great green projects, products, and professionals! Green Builder Media is now accepting submissions for our annual Home of the Year and Sustainability Awards Program.

Enter today!

Since its inception eleven years ago, Green Builder Media’s Home of the Year and Sustainability Awards program has set the standard for recognizing excellence in residential performance, quality, intelligence, and sustainability.

We’re looking for the most innovative green homes and communities, as well as a winning Sustainability Superhero, Most Sustainable Community/Development, Best Green Municipal Program, and Green Innovation of the Year.

The call for entries is now open, so click here to enter your esteemed green project, innovative product, or sustainability advocate for consideration!

Award winners will receive coverage in the Jan/Feb 2020 issue of Green Builder magazine and recognition at a special gala event in Las Vegas on January 19, 2020 and at Green Builder Media’s Sustainability Symposium 2020: Improving the Human Condition on January 20, 2020.

Entries must be received no later than October 11, 2019 11:59 pm ET

For more information about the Green Builder Home of the Year and Sustainability Awards, contact Mike Collignon at [email protected]

ABOUT GREEN BUILDER MEDIA

Green Builder Media is the nation’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, serving more than 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of consumers who are interested in sustainable living. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including building science, Internet of Things, smart home technologies, building and energy codes, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables and clean transportation. The company recently launched COGNITION Smart Data, a pioneering data services offering that combines artificial intelligence technology with user-specific metadata to achieve comprehensive, proprietary market insights.

