Home Services Pioneer Shawn Brenchley Joins Lumio as Chief Sales Officer

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumio , the preeminent leader in Home Experience and renewable energy, announced today the addition of Shawn Brenchley as chief sales officer. This strategic hire places yet another home tech pioneer on Lumio’s executive roster. Brenchley will oversee the leadership and development of Lumio’s team of thousands of sales professionals.

Brenchley comes to Lumio with unparalleled experience in leading innovative home technology companies. After founding and selling SafeHome Security, he worked for APX Alarm, and went on to become one of the original founders of Vivint Smart Home. Brenchley remained vice president of sales and president of recruiting for Vivint for a decade until he began his own consulting business. Most recently, he served as the president of Alder Holdings, a company offering home security, home automation, and medical alert services nationwide.

“Shawn’s storied career, coupled with his genuine passion for our mission, makes him ideal to lead our professional sales teams,” said Greg Butterfield, co-founder and CEO of Lumio. “He is uniquely experienced with the specific kind of market-driven, rapid growth Lumio is responding to. I’ve respected Shawn for many years, and I’m honored to have him on board.”

Brenchley’s leadership as chief sales officer and deep experience in direct-to-consumer sales will play an integral role in Lumio’s mission to make power personal for millions of Americans. Lumio’s professional sales force has generated tremendous results, and its continued growth and development will better support increasing homeowner demand for residential solar.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Lumio at a time of exponential growth. My goal is to inspire and teach the upcoming generation of sales leaders and to put them in positions where they can succeed,” said Brenchley. “Fostering a work environment at Lumio that focuses on personal and professional development will drive the creation of sincere sustainability within the company and across the country. This is the legacy I want to leave behind.”

Lumio was born in December 2020 when the founders of four leading regional solar companies, and an innovative home services technology company, together with CEO Greg Butterfield (Vivint Solar, Symantec, Altiris, Novell, WordPerfect, and serial investor) set out to decentralize power, elevate communities, and create Earth’s best home experience. Upon formation, the company instantly became a top-five U.S. residential solar provider. Every day Lumio delivers on its promise of the industry’s fastest installs and most personalized customer experience. Lumio is extending value beyond the rooftop and into the home with connectivity and technology services. For more information about Lumio, visit lumio.com .

