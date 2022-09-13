Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HomeAid Collects & Distributes Nearly 4 Million Diapers in 2022 Essentials Drive Campaigns

HomeAid Collects & Distributes Nearly 4 Million Diapers in 2022 Essentials Drive Campaigns

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

HomeAid Increases Its Impact on Families by More Than 1 Million Diapers in 2022 Essentials Drives

Colorado Diaper Drive

Colorado Diaper Drive
Colorado Diaper Drive

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ten HomeAid affiliates, in collaboration with several HomeAid building and nonprofit partners, collected nearly 4 million diapers and over 2 million other critical baby items during the 2022 HomeAid Essentials Drives that took place from March to August. These necessary items will provide much-needed resources to children and families across the nation.

This year’s HomeAid Essentials drives spread across the country providing critical baby items in eight different states. 

HomeAid Colorado led the efforts as they collected and distributed a record-breaking 2.2 million diapers to families throughout the state of Colorado.

It is estimated to cost a family upwards of $1,000 per year for diaper expenses for one child, and according to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in three U.S. families cannot afford this much-needed expense. 

Government assistance programs generally cover welfare, food stamps, and Medicaid for low-income households in need, but diapers and wipes are typically not a commodity covered. HomeAid affiliates across the country help address and serve this need. HomeAid Colorado, along with nine other affiliate chapters, has collected a record-breaking 3,924,463 diapers and 2,385,224 wipes this year alone. 

“HomeAid’s donation of diapers and wipes has been critical for the many moms that we serve. We partner with a school for children experiencing homelessness, and many of the mothers have younger children in diapers. Most live in shelters or hotels and have little access to these resources. Those with income have difficulty covering all their expenses, so any free essentials can mean the difference between choosing to buy diapers or see a doctor. Others have no income and often have to leave infants in dirty diapers as long as possible to make them last.” 

 — Crossroads Community Ministries 

To address this challenge, HomeAid partners with local companies, and nonprofit groups to contribute diapers and other essential goods to families in need across the country. As a result, the 2022 campaign’s total number of diapers collected is as follows:

HomeAid Atlanta – 242,130

HomeAid Austin – 175,000

HomeAid Colorado – 2,200,000

HomeAid Inland Empire – 13,333

HomeAid Northern California – 10,760

HomeAid Northern Virginia – 18,960

HomeAid Orange County – 623,329

HomeAid Orlando – 100,000

HomeAid Utah – 512,526

HomeAid Southern Nevada – 26,414

LPA Drive – 2,011

Media Contact: Monique Waddington, Marketing & Development Coordinator (mwaddington@homeaid.org)

Founded in 1989, HomeAid develops, builds, and preserves various housing, including emergency, interim, transitional, permanent supportive, and affordable housing, through its 19 affiliates in 13 states. In addition, this includes resource/navigation centers that provide support services to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. HomeAid partners with hundreds of nonprofit organizations nationwide that provide the housing and support services that help residents move toward self-sufficiency, such as education and job-skills training, financial counseling, physical and emotional support, and much more. HomeAid has completed nearly 1,100 housing and outreach projects totaling more than $319 million. In addition, HomeAid has added over 12,800 beds that have served over 604,000 previously homeless individuals. For more information, visit www.homeaid.org.

Related Images

Image 1: Colorado Diaper Drive

HomeAid Colorado collects and distributes a record-breaking 2.2 million diapers to families throughout the state of Colorado.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Colorado Diaper Drive

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.