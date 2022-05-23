HomeAid Expands Leadership Team With Addition of Chief Impact Officer

Leading nonprofit developer of housing and programmatic facilities for those experiencing homelessness to add its first ever Chief Impact Officer.

IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HomeAid announced today Melissa Nicewarner Daly will join the national team as Chief Impact Officer, effective May 23, 2022. In this newly created position, she will be integral in building on HomeAid’s deep commitment to helping people experiencing or at risk of homelessness build new lives through construction, community engagement and education.

Melissa will focus on forging partnerships that will further HomeAid’s mission through resource and fund development. “By growing and deepening our relationships, we will be able to expand investments in our construction projects and HomeAid WORKS, our workforce development program that creates a pipeline between individuals living in supportive housing and dignified careers in homebuilding. You cannot talk about housing without also discussing workforce development, and opening the door for more partners enables HomeAid to connect more people experiencing or at risk of homelessness with both housing and jobs,” said Nicewarner Daly.

Melissa is an expert in non-profit management, sales & marketing, workforce development and community engagement. A graduate of Southwestern University with degrees in both Communications Studies and Sociology, Melissa brings her for profit skills into the non-profit sector, with a passion for building relationships and connecting individuals to a mission that will strengthen their communities.

Before launching HomeAid Austin, Melissa served as the Executive Director for Back on My Feet Austin, which combats homelessness through the power of running, community support and essential employment and housing resources. There, she led the fundraising efforts for the chapter and oversaw both program and development operations.

“We are thrilled to have Melissa join HomeAid on a national level and to further develop HomeAid’s collaborative work with our affiliates and partners across the country. Melissa is inspired by building a future without homelessness and she truly inspires others with her vision of the future,” said Scott Larson, CEO of HomeAid.

Dedicated to its core values of inclusiveness, collaboration and integrity, HomeAid has the vision to be a vital force in creating safe and dignified housing and programmatic facilities for those who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The addition of a strong, passionate leader is an important step in achieving that vision.

About HomeAid

Founded in 1989, HomeAid develops, builds, and preserves a variety of housing, including emergency, interim, transitional, permanent supportive, and affordable housing through its 19 affiliates in 13 states. In addition, this includes resource/navigation centers that provide support services to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. HomeAid partners with hundreds of nonprofit organizations nationwide that provide the housing and support services that help residents move toward self-sufficiency, such as education and job-skills training, financial counseling, physical and emotional support, and much more.

HomeAid has completed 1,043 housing and outreach projects with a value of more than $315 million. HomeAid has added over 12,600 beds that have served over 520,000 previously homeless individuals.

For more information, visit www.homeaid.org.

For media inquiries: Stacy Greer, Director of National Marketing & Communications, sgreer@homeaid.org

