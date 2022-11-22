Delta Faucet Company Invests $25,000 as Presenting Sponsor of Event

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HomeAid, in collaboration with Zonda, hosted the 2023 National Housing Market Outlook and raised funds for HomeAid’s mission to help those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness build new lives through construction, community engagement, and education.

Through the generosity of Zonda and Presenting Sponsor, Delta Faucet Company, along with 14 additional sponsors and the breakfast attendees, the event raised $123,000 for HomeAid to build a future without homelessness.

“Our partnership with HomeAid empowers people experiencing or at risk of homelessness through dignified housing,” said Suzanne Chreene, Sr. Director of National Trade Sales, Delta Faucet Company.

The 2023 National Housing Market Outlook breakfast, which was held at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California, had 200 attendees.

The keynote speaker was Zonda Chief Economist Ali Wolf, who discussed the projected outlook for the building industry and housing market for 2023. Tim Sullivan, Senior Managing Principal from Zonda, facilitated the conversation between the home building industry and supply chain panels, which included Mike Forsum, Chief Operating Office at Landsea Holding Corporation; Tom Mitchell, President & COO at Tri Pointe Homes; Jeff Roos, Regional President at Lennar; Bridget James, Vice President of Purchasing at Lennar; Jason Weiner, Christian Brothers Interiors; Brian Smith, Director, Global Supply Chain Services at Masco Corporation; and Scott Larson, CEO at HomeAid.

“Zonda is so proud to be a part of HomeAid. Homelessness is a huge issue in America, and there is no group better to help solve it than the home-building industry. HomeAid is supported by the best and brightest leaders in our industry and continues to make a positive impact,” said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda.

Proceeds for HomeAid were generated by ticket sales and sponsorships by BSB Design, Bassenian & Lagoni Architects, Delta Faucet Company, Fidelity National Title Company, First American Title Company, GE Appliances, Jackson Tidus Law, Landsea Homes, Loan Depot, Lennar, Paragon, The Resmark Companies, Sherwin Williams, Umpqua Bank, and Westwood Insurance.

“We truly appreciate the partnership with Zonda and all of the sponsors for this year’s economic outlook. As a result, HomeAid’s mission across the nation will continue to make an impact for those at risk or experiencing homelessness by building and developing much-needed housing to end homelessness,” said Scott Larson, CEO of HomeAid.

About HomeAid

Founded in 1989, HomeAid develops, builds, and preserves a variety of housing, including emergency, interim, transitional, permanent supportive, and affordable housing, through its 19 affiliates in 13 states. HomeAid partners with hundreds of nonprofit organizations nationwide that provide housing and support services.

HomeAid has completed 1,043 housing and outreach projects with a value of more than $315 million. HomeAid has added over 12,600 beds that have served over 520,000 previously homeless individuals. For more information, visit www.homeaid.org.

