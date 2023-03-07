Maverick’s True Builders Risk Program aims to return unearned premium to homebuilders

Home Builders Association of Georgia Builders Risk Endorsement Maverick Regional Sales Manager, Andy Weldon, at the Home Builders Association of Georgia meeting this February

Atlanta, Georgia, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maverick, a leading provider of warranty and insurance products for homebuilders, has been endorsed by the Home Builders Association of Georgia as the official agency for builders risk insurance in the State of Georgia.

Maverick’s True Builders Risk Program aims to save homebuilders on the cost of builders risk insurance by returning unearned premium upon a project’s completion.

“Project timelines often change. There’s no reason a builder should have to pay for twelve months of builders risk insurance coverage if they only use nine,” says Maverick Regional Sales Manager, Andy Weldon. “Our True Builders Risk Program helps builders only pay for the coverage they use.”

Maverick’s True Builders Risk program will require participants to join the Home Builders Association of Georgia, aligning home builders with the mission of the HBAG and the many benefits home builders association’s offer today’s builders.

“We are excited about our partnership with Maverick and the many benefits it will bring to the HBAG and its members,” says HBAG Executive Vice President, Austin Hackney. “We’re committed to providing today’s builders with products and services that aid their daily operations, and we feel Maverick’s builders risk product will do just that.”

As a company founded by Home Builders Association leaders, Maverick is committed to delivering top-rated products and solutions to Home Builders Associations across the country.

We are excited to bring Georgia builders the value and service they need and deserve,” says Maverick Vice President of Sales, Whitfield Hamilton. “We are confident our True Builders Risk Program, combined with our focus on integrated technology solutions, will help to simplify risk management for today’s builders.”

Maverick’s True Builders Risk program is managed through Maverick’s integrated risk management platform, Beacon, which was created to save builders time in addition to substantial savings on insurance and warranty products.

“Maverick is leading the market with their innovative True Builders Risk Program,” says Maverick customer, Trevor Readdick. “There isn’t a product out there that comes close in comparison. I am glad we partnered with Maverick for our builders risk.”

Learn more about Maverick and their True Builders Risk Program at maverickbuilders.com.

About Maverick:

Maverick is setting a new vision for modern risk management for builders. Originally founded in 1989 by Home Builders Association (HBA) leaders as Bonded Builders, Maverick remains focused on allowing builders to “Get Back to Building.” Maverick is owned by St. Petersburg, Florida-based Bankers Financial Corporation, a family-owned holding company, which owns leading businesses in a number of warranty and insurance verticals.

Attachment

Home Builders Association of Georgia Builders Risk Endorsement

CONTACT: Jenna Mahannah Maverick 815-985-3827 jmahannah@maverickbuilders.com