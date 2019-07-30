Breaking News
HomeGoods, PetSmart, Ross Dress for Less and T.J. Maxx to Join Grand Central Mall

Aerie and Carter’s & OshKosh B’gosh Under Construction

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that HomeGoods, PetSmart, Ross Dress for Less and T.J. Maxx will collectively replace the former Sears location at Grand Central Mall, a Tier One property located in Parkersburg, West Virginia. This open air component will further the transformation of Grand Central Mall into a hybrid town center.

Building on the leasing momentum, Aerie and a combination Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh are currently under construction with plans to open in the third quarter of 2019.

Lou Conforti, CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group stated: “When I last mentioned Grand Central Mall in February it was to welcome H&M, Ulta Beauty, Big Lots, Five Below and Hibbett Sports joining the tenant roster. I also had included a historical tidbit about an 1806 secession conspiracy hatched in Parkersburg, West Virginia by Aaron Burr and local resident Harman Blennerhasset.

“Today’s announcement of T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, PetSmart and Ross Dress for Less should not only quell any future attempts by residents to secede from the Union, it should also serve to shut those pundits up who don’t recognize the value of a dominant WPG town center in a robust secondary catchment.

“While Aaron Burr didn’t provide any further comments, it was reported he executed a perfectly timed ‘mic drop’ (ask your teenage children) upon hearing the news.”

During the past three years, Grand Central Mall has seen more than 110,000 SF of new or remodeled tenants open at the town center. As previously announced, Big Lots replaced the former Toys R Us location, and Ulta Beauty and Five Below replaced a former hhgregg location. H&M replaced the former Elder Beerman space when the retailer chose Grand Central Mall as the location for its first store in West Virginia. Additionally, Hibbett Sports, a national chain of athletic goods, joined Grand Central Mall in 2018, further diversifying the tenant lineup.

Along with the aforementioned tenants, Grand Central Mall is anchored by a dynamic mix of retail, entertainment and dining options, including a remodeled Regal Cinemas; regional sporting goods store Dunham’s Sports; national retailers Five Below, Old Navy and Party City; dining options Outback Steakhouse, Panera Bread, Popeyes and Ruby Tuesday; and numerous national and local specialty retailers. Learn more at www.grandcentralmall.com.

