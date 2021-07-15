Homeland Security Corporation Announces Resignation of CEO and Treasurer

Wrightwood, CA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Homeland Security Corporation (PINKSHEETS: HSCC) has announced the retirement and resignation of David Shade, Chief Executive Officer and Treasurer, effective Jun 30.

“We thank Dave for his commitment and contribution to our accomplishments spanning the last two decades,” said Gary Williams, Vice President of Homeland Security Corporation. “At the same time, we look forward to furthering our performance for years to come with new leadership.”

James Werner has been identified as a successor to Mr. Shade. Mr. Werner will serve as Chief Executive Officer and Treasurer effective immediately.

Mr. Werner’s experience includes the management of industrial plants servicing government customers across multiple states. During his decades-long tenure, he executed the computerization of industrial processes. Mr. Werner also served as chief engineer to a construction company operating throughout the continental United States. As chief engineer, he managed technologies, costs, and contracts to ensure the technical function of the organization.

