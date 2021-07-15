Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Homeland Security Corporation Announces Resignation of CEO and Treasurer

Homeland Security Corporation Announces Resignation of CEO and Treasurer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Wrightwood, CA, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Homeland Security Corporation (PINKSHEETS: HSCC) has announced the retirement and resignation of David Shade, Chief Executive Officer and Treasurer, effective Jun 30.

“We thank Dave for his commitment and contribution to our accomplishments spanning the last two decades,” said Gary Williams, Vice President of Homeland Security Corporation. “At the same time, we look forward to furthering our performance for years to come with new leadership.”

James Werner has been identified as a successor to Mr. Shade. Mr. Werner will serve as Chief Executive Officer and Treasurer effective immediately.

Mr. Werner’s experience includes the management of industrial plants servicing government customers across multiple states. During his decades-long tenure, he executed the computerization of industrial processes. Mr. Werner also served as chief engineer to a construction company operating throughout the continental United States. As chief engineer, he managed technologies, costs, and contracts to ensure the technical function of the organization.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Included in this release are certain “forward-looking” statements, involving risks and uncertainties, which are covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, along with statements regarding Homeland’s performance. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events and performance to differ materially from those anticipated.

CONTACT: Homeland Security Corporation
homelandsecuritycorporation.com
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.