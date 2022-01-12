Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in New Mexico as Part of Nationwide Expansion Plan

Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in New Mexico as Part of Nationwide Expansion Plan

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Homeowners of America (HOA), a property and casualty insurance provider and subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCH), announced the launch of service in New Mexico.

Since successfully acquiring HOA in April 2021, Porch, a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, continues to advance the growth of HOA’s home insurance offerings nationwide. New Mexico marks HOA’s 13th state of operation and the first expansion of services this year, furthering Porch’s national development of HOA’s comprehensive and competitively priced homeowners insurance products.

“We’re advancing the execution of our national expansion plan with the introduction of the HOA insurance services in New Mexico,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Porch founder, chairman, and CEO. “With each additional expansion, we’re increasing the Porch presence within the insurance industry and reinforcing our commitment to drive value for HOA agents and customers in 2022.”

About Porch Group
Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 20,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, title companies, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

Porch Press Contact:
Catherine Adcock
Gateway Group
(949) 574-3860
PR@porch.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Walter Ruddy, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
Porch Group
(206) 715-2369
WalterRuddy@porch.com

Cody Slach/Matt Glover/Alex Thompson
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
PRCH@gatewayir.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.