Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Homepie Becomes California’s Hottest Brokerage for Savings

Homepie Becomes California’s Hottest Brokerage for Savings

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

California Home Sellers Shocked with 6% Drop in Real Estate Seller Costs

Homepie becomes California’s hottest brokerage for savings

Homepie, a proptech startup, allows consumers to eliminate tens of thousands of dollars in commissions by leveraging technology to independently stage their property and get it in front of online buyers. With Homepie’s model applied to California properties, sellers stand to save $43,075 on average.

Homepie, a proptech startup, allows consumers to eliminate tens of thousands of dollars in commissions by leveraging technology to independently stage their property and get it in front of online buyers. With Homepie’s model applied to California properties, sellers stand to save $43,075 on average.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Homepie, Inc®, a leading provider of do-it-yourself tools for homebuyers and sellers who wish to transact without a real estate agent, today announced that they have surpassed brokerages like Redfin in delivering the lowest cost real estate transactions.

Homepie, Inc® is a property technology (proptech) startup, hitting headlines for giving California home sellers a marketplace where they can sell their home for free with over 400 homes listed on the platform in the last two months. Since launching in 2019, Homepie’s technology/concierge hybrid model has established itself as the lowest cost and highest service option available.

Today’s proptech allows consumers to eliminate tens of thousands of dollars in commissions by leveraging technology to independently stage their property and get it in front of online buyers. 

According to the California Association of REALTORS®, the average value of property purchased or sold in California is $717,930. The normal commission on a real estate transaction is 6% of the closing price, typically paid by the seller then split between the seller’s and buyer’s agents. With Homepie’s model applied to California properties, sellers stand to save $43,075 on average.

Dean Vendouris, a homeowner in Tujunga, CA shared his experience with Homepie that led to $26,000 dollars in commission savings – more than even the lowest discount fees offered by Redfin.

“I sold our rental condo 20 years ago and wanted to try selling my home this year. After plenty of phone calls, lowball offers, and frustration that things weren’t happening quickly, Tammy (a Homepie concierge) promptly addressed my concerns. I was given a thorough report and wise recommendations regarding listing photos. After being on the MLS, Zillow, Realtor, Redfin, etc., for 5-6 weeks with lame photos attracting bad offers, I took Homepie’s suggestion. Using their photographer, I sold it three days later, full ask. Couldn’t be more pleased with Homepie; they fully delivered,” said Dean.

“When marketed correctly using the tools we provide, homes are selling in three to five days,” says Brad Rice, CEO of Homepie. “Inventory is so low in California that most customers see multiple full-price offers on their home within days of adding them to our site.”

About Homepie

Homepie is the place where savvy consumers go for commission-free help to buy or sell homes.  Today, nearly 1 in 10 home sales already close directly between buyer and seller without a real estate agent. Now, with Homepie’s central online marketplace and a simple step-by-step process, anyone can do the same with confidence. Homepie has all the tools to list, market, search, view, offer, negotiate, and auto-generate a purchase agreement that is digitally signed. Best of all, they offer a 100% free listing for consumers, as the recommended service providers (photography, insurance, inspectors, etc.) cover the costs. Homepie takes the worry and guesswork out of home buying and selling. Learn how at homepie.com

Media Contact:
Jules Penham
[email protected] 801-971-8446

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1596a917-a96e-4545-91d3-90783a0ae1cb.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.