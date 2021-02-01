HomePlug Green PHY for Automotive Market

Breaking News
Lumissil Microsystems introduce best-in-class automotive grade Green PHY solution

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumissil Microsystems has announced its IS32CG5317, the world’s most advanced HomePlug Green PHY silicon solution for the Electric Vehicle (EV) market. IS32CG5317 is designed to meet the requirements of the EV charging systems and the commercial charger markets.

IS32CG5317 is a new modem designed with stringent automotive requirements in mind, from design to manufacturing. This highly integrated chip includes an analog front-end unit in a small EP-LQFP package. To support embedded applications, SPI and R/MII interfaces are available to enable direct connection to low cost microcontrollers commonly found in charging systems. To reduce the customer’s product cost, the use of an on board flash is optional. IS32CG5317 complies with HomePlug Green PHY and ISO/IEC 15118 specifications. Its development follows the automotive industry’s standards to meet AEC-Q100 grade 2 specification.

Electric vehicle makers can finally design using best-in-class automotive grade Green PHY modem without worry of obsolesce,” said Nadav Katsir, GM of the Connectivity Business Unit at Lumissil Microsystems.

We are excited about the new Green PHY modem from Lumissil,” said Mr. Andreas Tombuelt, Senior Manager of SW Development, Power Electronics, from KOSTAL.

KOSTAL is one of the leaders in providing electric vehicle charging solutions, and with the growing demand for EV, we are focusing on improved solutions enabling automotive-qualified PLC communications. With the introduction of this new Automotive Green PHY modem, it increases the solutions available to address this market segment,” Mr. Tombuelt stated.

Availability

IS32CG5317 will be available for customer evaluation in July 2021.

About Lumissil

Lumissil is the analog/mixed-signal product division of ISSI, a fabless semiconductor company that designs and markets high performance integrated circuits for the key markets of: (I) automotive, (ii) communications, (iii) industrial/medical devices, and (iv) digital consumer products. Lumissil’s products include LED drivers for low to mid-power RGB color mixing and high power lighting applications, audio, sensor, high-speed wired communications, optical networking ICs and application-specific microcontrollers. ISSI/Lumissil is headquartered in Silicon Valley with worldwide offices in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, China, Europe, Hong Kong, India, and Korea. Visit our web site at https://www.lumissil.com

About Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc. (ISSI)

ISSI is a fabless semiconductor company that designs, develops and markets high performance SRAM, DRAM, Flash memory (including NOR flash, NAND flash and managed NAND solutions (eMMC)), and Analog/Mixed-signal integrated circuits. ISSI provides high-quality semiconductor products and has been a committed long-term supplier to its customers. ISSI is headquartered in Silicon Valley with worldwide offices in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, China, Europe, Hong Kong, India, and Korea. Visit our web site at http://www.issi.com/

Contact: Raphi Zadicario, [email protected]

