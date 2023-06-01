The company warns California homeowners and property managers to be prepared for more pests than they’re used to seeing

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HomeShield Pest Control , a leading pest solutions company in California, warns homeowners that bugs will likely be more plentiful and active this summer as a result of the historic rain the state has seen in 2023.

California has experienced rain levels much higher than average this year as storms plagued much of the state this winter and spring. Precipitation levels statewide year-to-date are over 140% of the average, according to California Water Watch . All this rain means the climate is much more suitable for bugs than it normally is. Mosquitoes, in particular, need water to complete their life cycle and are drawn to this wet environment. Additionally, mosquitos lay dormant in the winter and wait for warmer summer weather to lay their eggs, drawing them out in mass quantities as the temperature continues to rise.

HomeShield Pest Control has already seen a massive increase in the number of calls for mosquitoes than in years past. The company has serviced nearly triple the amount of customers asking for help with mosquitoes this year compared to this time last year. The company predicts this summer will continue to get worse, with a high volume of calls coming from both northern and southern California and everywhere in between.

“We haven’t seen anything like this since HomeShield started nearly 14 years ago,” HomeShield Pest Control CEO Ian Morgan said. “We’re expecting this summer to be our busiest ever. Thankfully, we have a great team that has been able to handle the surge in calls well, and we’re grateful we’ve been able to help so many customers combat the pests this year.”

HomeShield Pest Control recommends homeowners and property managers be prepared and should keep the following in mind:

Look for the signs of pests – Typically, mosquitoes are attracted to areas with standing water like bird baths, gutters, buckets, planters, etc.

Act sooner rather than later – The hotter the weather gets, the worse the bug problem will be, meaning if you’re going to take action, now is the time to do so.

Get frequent treatments – One session will certainly help but only for a short period of time. Regular treatments are recommended.

Use caution if you plan on handling the pests on your own – Pest control product typically consists of chemicals that can be dangerous, meaning homeowners or business owners must be careful. HomeShield Pest Control offers eco-friendly, pet-friendly and child-friendly treatments that are safer for everyone involved.

For more information on pest control services, visit www.homeshieldpestcontrol.com .

About HomeShield Pest Control:

HomeShield Pest Control is a pest control company servicing many parts of California. With locations in northern and southern California, HomeShield has been servicing Californians for more than a decade. Known for their child, pet and eco-friendly treatments, HomeShield prides itself on providing industry-leading care to its customers. HomeShield services both commercial and residential buildings by providing treatment for rodents, termites, bed bugs, mosquitoes and more.