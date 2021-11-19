Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Homeside Properties Hosts Seventh-Annual Mini Golf Tournament for Associa Cares

Homeside Properties Hosts Seventh-Annual Mini Golf Tournament for Associa Cares

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Associa Cares

Associa Cares

Associa Cares

Alpharetta, GA, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Homeside Properties, an Associa company, recently hosted its seventh-annual miniature golf tournament to benefit Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares. 

The event was held at The Fringe mini golf course, part of the Aurora Entertainment complex in Roswell, GA. Local vendors, sponsors, and Homeside team members competed against each other and enjoyed prize drawings and lunch. 

“Our team at Homeside is always proud to play a part in raising funds to support the relief efforts of Associa Cares, and we are honored to have local business partners who help us in that endeavor,” stated James Arterbury, Homeside Properties president. “This annual tournament is always a fun experience, and the fact that it supports an amazing cause that truly makes a difference makes the event even more enjoyable.”

Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families and has distributed more than $4 million to those in need since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

To like Associa Cares on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/associacares/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies. 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.  

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa 

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

  • Associa Cares 
CONTACT: Andrew Fortin
Associa 
2147163818
afortin@associaonline.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.