Homeside Properties Selected to Manage Five New Client Communities

Dec. 15, 2020

Alpharetta, GA, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Homeside Properties, an Associa® company, has expanded its client portfolio with the addition of five new communities. 

Together, the five communities in Georgia total 960 units and consist of single-family homes, condominiums, townhomes, and mid-rise associations. Residents at the properties enjoy access to pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, playgrounds, walking trails, dog runs, and private clubhouses. Conveniently located near shopping centers, popular restaurants, parks, excellent schools, and major interstates, the new communities are the preferred place to call home for many residents in the metropolitan Atlanta area. 

“Homeside Properties is excited to serve these new communities, their residents, and their association board members with the best management and lifestyle services available in Georgia,” stated James Arterbury, Homeside Properties president. “The continual growth of Homeside Properties’ client profile is a direct reflection of our team’s unwavering dedication, outstanding customer service, industry expertise, and ability to uniquely tailor our services to each of the client communities we manage.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

