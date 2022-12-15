Purpose-Driven Cannabusiness Gifts Two Nonprofits Focused on Service Members and their Families

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hometown Hero CBD, the veteran-supporting cannabusiness of hemp-derived THC and cannabidiol-based products, today announced it will be contributing $100,000 to two charities devoted to helping men and woman who served in the nation’s armed forces.

As part of this initiative, the company will give $35,000 to K9s for Warriors, a nonprofit focused on ending veteran suicide by providing highly trained service dogs to military veterans who are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues.

Hometown Hero CBD will also present a $65,000 check to Semper Fi & America’s Fund on December 20 at the company’s corporate offices in Austin.

Semper Fi & America’s Fund cares for the nation’s critically wounded ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families through customized case management, connections and lifetime support.

“We are very grateful to be able to support the missions of these two wonderful organizations,” said Lukas Gilkey, cofounder of Hometown Hero CBD and a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. “Our company was founded on the principle of helping veterans, and nonprofits like K9s for Warriors and Semper Fi and America’s Fund enable these selfless heroes to get back on their feet, build confidence and bonds, and lead fulfilling lives after military service.”

Hometown Hero CBD donates a portion of proceeds from every product sold to nonprofits that help veterans in need. Earlier this year, the company donated $10,000 to VFW Post 10427 in Leander, Texas, and $15,000 to the Heroic Hearts Project, a treatment program for veterans suffering from PTSD.

The company also provides year-round discounts for active and retired military service members for its premium line of hemp-derived and cannabidiol-based products, which are increasingly being used by veterans as an alternative to opioids.

About Hometown Hero CBD

Hometown Hero CBD, headquartered in Austin, TX, manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC and CBDA + CBGA products. Founded in 2015 by Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of all proceeds to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit HometownHeroCBD.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @HometownHeroATX.

Media Contact:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson

310.279.5968

gmedici@pondel.com